Demi Lovato leads stars on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet

By | May 28, 2021
Demi Lovato leads stars on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet

The largest names in music can have their work acknowledged throughout the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Thursday.

However previous to the ceremony, attendees and honorees had a possibility to place their style sense on show on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

Demi Lovato wowed in a purple swimsuit jacket and matching flared trousers, which seemed to be an homage to the night time’s iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John.

The 28-year-old singer’s glistening necklace flowed down onto their uncovered chest and cleavage.

They wore their brief hair wavy and slipped their ft right into a pair of platform boots for the star-studded occasion.

Doja Cat showcased her sensational determine in a daring see-through organza costume with a dramatic cape.

The 25-year-old songstress protected her modesty with a pair of inexperienced high-legged panties and strategically positioned material on the chest.

Doja wore her prolonged brunette strands straightened and in a modern center half, which allowed her to indicate off her distinctive gold earrings.

The Say So hitmaker additionally rocked a sharp inexperienced manicure and a pair of stiletto heels in the similar shade.

For her efficiency spot, Doja wowed in a romantic white robe as she reenacted an alien abduction on stage.

After accepting the award for Finest New Pop Artist, the singer graced the red carpet for the ultimate time in a plunging costume that includes an cute kitten sample.

Megan Thee Stallion, who leads the night time’s nominations, put her well-known physique on show in a gold mini costume with a dramatic chest cut-out.

The 25-year-old Physique hitmaker paired the look with some strappy gold heels and minimal jewellery. 

She was joined by her hunky boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, who posed for a number of snaps on the red carpet together with her.

Lil Nas X continued the daring red carpet theme by donning an eye catching holographic swimsuit, full with an outsized jacket and wide-legged trousers.

The 22-year-old singer opted to go with no costume shirt, which allowed him to indicate off his toned abdominals. 

The Previous City Highway hitmaker amped up the glamour by sporting a diamond grill and an array of silver earrings, in addition to a shiny winged eyeliner look. 

H.E.R. paid tribute to music legend Elton John, the night time’s principal honoree, by donning a shirt that includes the 74-year-old’s picture.

She styled the graphic tee with a pair of sequin-covered flared trousers with ostrich feathers.

The 23-year-old hitmaker accessorized with a pair of Elton-approved shades and a few sparkly platform boots.

Her hair was styled right into a excessive ponytail together with her bangs swooped to 1 aspect.

Megan Fox appeared like a glowing goddess in a brilliant pink jumpsuit as she confirmed up in assist of her rockstar beau Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday.

The 35-year-old actress paired the getup with a brilliant red lip and modern, straightened hair.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, towered over his woman in a pair of metallic shorts and a glistening swimsuit jacket, whereas rocking a prolonged manicure. 

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio appeared gorgeous in a black floor-length costume with a dramatic leg slit and lined in colourful, metallic hearts.

The 17-year-old walked the red carpet together with her on and off once more boy good friend – and fellow TikTok star – Lil Huddy.

Charli and her beau weren’t the solely couple that turned the red carpet into the good date night time area.

Nation songstress Gabby Barrett, wowing in a one-sleeved blazer costume, was joined by her husband and fellow musician Cade Foehner. 

Twenty One Pilots frontman Josh Dun, rocking a leather-based jacket and pink trousers, posed for red carpet snapshots along with his spouse Debby Ryan.

Ryan, 28, appeared retro stylish in a puff sleeved mini costume and a black satin purse lined in beaded detailing. 

As soon as inside, Usher and his pregnant girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea cozied up for a couple of snapshots collectively in entrance of the iHeartRadio Music Awards stage.

The 41-year-old famous person, serving as the night time’s host, appeared suave in a strong black swimsuit with silver detailing on the cuffs and lapels. 

At the begin of the present, Usher graced the stage in a blue outsized swimsuit jacket and saggy trousers earlier than slipping right into a placing white ensemble for his efficiency spot. 

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of music group Dan + Shay put on a colourful show for his or her red carpet second, whereas LL Cool J and rapper French Montana leaned into their love of glitz.

Comic Nikki Glaser put her enviably toned physique on show in a skintight slime inexperienced costume, whereas pop songstress Ava Max turned heads in red satin corset and matching saggy pants.

Brandi Carlile gave followers main nostalgia in a 70s period swimsuit, full with burgundy suede trousers.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter was joined by her gorgeous spouse Catherine Shepherd, who wore a trendy black swimsuit with gold detailing.

Robin Thicke was in dad mode as he suited up for the red carpet along with his darling 10-year-old son Julien.

The 44-year-old Blurred Strains singer shares Julien along with his ex spouse, Paula Patton, who he divorced in 2015. 

Nelly and fellow rapper Roddy Ricch relied on a closet staple – the strong white tank high – for his or her red carpet appears. 

Nelly, 46, layered his beneath a black motorbike jacket, which he styled with a pair of black shorts and a few of his favourite sneakers.

Roddy, who took residence the Hip Hop Artist of the 12 months gong, wore his white tank beneath a brilliant red button up paired with some groovy trousers.

The 22-year-old additionally snagged the iHeart Radio Award for Hip Hop Tune of the 12 months because of his hit single The Field.

Although they didn’t stroll the carpet, the Weeknd and his collaborator Ariana Grande wowed on stage at the iHeart Music Awards.

The duo carried out the latest remix of the 30-year-old R&B star’s hit Save Your Tears.

Grande, 27, slipped her slender body right into a silky maroon robe that uncovered her toned midriff, whereas The Weeknd labored the stage in a tailor-made swimsuit.

Megan Thee Stallion got here out on high when the nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which have been revealed final month.

The Physique artist, 25, earned eight nods whereas Roddy Ricch snagged seven and The Weeknd managed six.

The pair will face off in the Tune Of The 12 months class, the place the DaBaby tune ROCKSTAR that includes Ricch and The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights are each nominated together with Put up Malone’s Circles, Dua Lipa’s Do not Begin Now and Watermelon Sugar by Harry Kinds.

Different notable noms embrace three for late rapper Pop Smoke, who’s up for hip-hop artist of the yr in addition to greatest new artist in each pop and hip-hop.

Regardless of his loyal fanbase, controversial nation artist Morgan Wallen was snubbed in all of the nation classes. 

iHeartRadio’s choice echoed the American Nation Music Awards’ option to droop him from competing for awards and showing on the telecast after being caught utilizing a racial slur on video. 

There might be some pleasant rivalry in the greatest cowl class, the place Lizzo is nominated for her rendition of Harry Kinds’ Adore You whereas he was picked for a model of her observe Juice.

Followers will get to vote on a number of particular awards beginning on Wednesday.

They will have the ability to determine which artist has the Finest Fan Military, who writes the Finest Lyrics, Finest Cowl Tune efficiency, Finest Music Video and Favourite Music Video Choreography Award.

The general public can even vote on Social Star Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the 12 months Award.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards at the moment are of their ninth yr, celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app all through 2020. 

Nominations are based mostly on consumption information, together with streaming, album gross sales, tune gross sales and radio airplay.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to air stay from LA’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Could 27 from 8pm to 10pm ET on Fox. 

