Demi Lovato leads stars on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet
The largest names in music can have their work acknowledged throughout the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Thursday.
However previous to the ceremony, attendees and honorees had a possibility to place their style sense on show on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.
Demi Lovato wowed in a purple swimsuit jacket and matching flared trousers, which seemed to be an homage to the night time’s iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John.
The 28-year-old singer’s glistening necklace flowed down onto their uncovered chest and cleavage.
They wore their brief hair wavy and slipped their ft right into a pair of platform boots for the star-studded occasion.
Doja Cat showcased her sensational determine in a daring see-through organza costume with a dramatic cape.
The 25-year-old songstress protected her modesty with a pair of inexperienced high-legged panties and strategically positioned material on the chest.
Doja wore her prolonged brunette strands straightened and in a modern center half, which allowed her to indicate off her distinctive gold earrings.
The Say So hitmaker additionally rocked a sharp inexperienced manicure and a pair of stiletto heels in the similar shade.
For her efficiency spot, Doja wowed in a romantic white robe as she reenacted an alien abduction on stage.
After accepting the award for Finest New Pop Artist, the singer graced the red carpet for the ultimate time in a plunging costume that includes an cute kitten sample.
Megan Thee Stallion, who leads the night time’s nominations, put her well-known physique on show in a gold mini costume with a dramatic chest cut-out.
The 25-year-old Physique hitmaker paired the look with some strappy gold heels and minimal jewellery.
She was joined by her hunky boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, who posed for a number of snaps on the red carpet together with her.
Lil Nas X continued the daring red carpet theme by donning an eye catching holographic swimsuit, full with an outsized jacket and wide-legged trousers.
The 22-year-old singer opted to go with no costume shirt, which allowed him to indicate off his toned abdominals.
The Previous City Highway hitmaker amped up the glamour by sporting a diamond grill and an array of silver earrings, in addition to a shiny winged eyeliner look.
H.E.R. paid tribute to music legend Elton John, the night time’s principal honoree, by donning a shirt that includes the 74-year-old’s picture.
She styled the graphic tee with a pair of sequin-covered flared trousers with ostrich feathers.
The 23-year-old hitmaker accessorized with a pair of Elton-approved shades and a few sparkly platform boots.
Her hair was styled right into a excessive ponytail together with her bangs swooped to 1 aspect.
Megan Fox appeared like a glowing goddess in a brilliant pink jumpsuit as she confirmed up in assist of her rockstar beau Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday.
The 35-year-old actress paired the getup with a brilliant red lip and modern, straightened hair.
Machine Gun Kelly, 30, towered over his woman in a pair of metallic shorts and a glistening swimsuit jacket, whereas rocking a prolonged manicure.
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio appeared gorgeous in a black floor-length costume with a dramatic leg slit and lined in colourful, metallic hearts.
The 17-year-old walked the red carpet together with her on and off once more boy good friend – and fellow TikTok star – Lil Huddy.
Charli and her beau weren’t the solely couple that turned the red carpet into the good date night time area.
Nation songstress Gabby Barrett, wowing in a one-sleeved blazer costume, was joined by her husband and fellow musician Cade Foehner.
Twenty One Pilots frontman Josh Dun, rocking a leather-based jacket and pink trousers, posed for red carpet snapshots along with his spouse Debby Ryan.
Ryan, 28, appeared retro stylish in a puff sleeved mini costume and a black satin purse lined in beaded detailing.
As soon as inside, Usher and his pregnant girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea cozied up for a couple of snapshots collectively in entrance of the iHeartRadio Music Awards stage.
The 41-year-old famous person, serving as the night time’s host, appeared suave in a strong black swimsuit with silver detailing on the cuffs and lapels.
At the begin of the present, Usher graced the stage in a blue outsized swimsuit jacket and saggy trousers earlier than slipping right into a placing white ensemble for his efficiency spot.
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of music group Dan + Shay put on a colourful show for his or her red carpet second, whereas LL Cool J and rapper French Montana leaned into their love of glitz.
Comic Nikki Glaser put her enviably toned physique on show in a skintight slime inexperienced costume, whereas pop songstress Ava Max turned heads in red satin corset and matching saggy pants.
Brandi Carlile gave followers main nostalgia in a 70s period swimsuit, full with burgundy suede trousers.
The 39-year-old singer-songwriter was joined by her gorgeous spouse Catherine Shepherd, who wore a trendy black swimsuit with gold detailing.
Robin Thicke was in dad mode as he suited up for the red carpet along with his darling 10-year-old son Julien.
The 44-year-old Blurred Strains singer shares Julien along with his ex spouse, Paula Patton, who he divorced in 2015.
Nelly and fellow rapper Roddy Ricch relied on a closet staple – the strong white tank high – for his or her red carpet appears.
Nelly, 46, layered his beneath a black motorbike jacket, which he styled with a pair of black shorts and a few of his favourite sneakers.
Roddy, who took residence the Hip Hop Artist of the 12 months gong, wore his white tank beneath a brilliant red button up paired with some groovy trousers.
The 22-year-old additionally snagged the iHeart Radio Award for Hip Hop Tune of the 12 months because of his hit single The Field.
Although they didn’t stroll the carpet, the Weeknd and his collaborator Ariana Grande wowed on stage at the iHeart Music Awards.
The duo carried out the latest remix of the 30-year-old R&B star’s hit Save Your Tears.
Grande, 27, slipped her slender body right into a silky maroon robe that uncovered her toned midriff, whereas The Weeknd labored the stage in a tailor-made swimsuit.
Megan Thee Stallion got here out on high when the nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which have been revealed final month.
The Physique artist, 25, earned eight nods whereas Roddy Ricch snagged seven and The Weeknd managed six.
The pair will face off in the Tune Of The 12 months class, the place the DaBaby tune ROCKSTAR that includes Ricch and The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights are each nominated together with Put up Malone’s Circles, Dua Lipa’s Do not Begin Now and Watermelon Sugar by Harry Kinds.
Different notable noms embrace three for late rapper Pop Smoke, who’s up for hip-hop artist of the yr in addition to greatest new artist in each pop and hip-hop.
Regardless of his loyal fanbase, controversial nation artist Morgan Wallen was snubbed in all of the nation classes.
iHeartRadio’s choice echoed the American Nation Music Awards’ option to droop him from competing for awards and showing on the telecast after being caught utilizing a racial slur on video.
There might be some pleasant rivalry in the greatest cowl class, the place Lizzo is nominated for her rendition of Harry Kinds’ Adore You whereas he was picked for a model of her observe Juice.
Followers will get to vote on a number of particular awards beginning on Wednesday.
They will have the ability to determine which artist has the Finest Fan Military, who writes the Finest Lyrics, Finest Cowl Tune efficiency, Finest Music Video and Favourite Music Video Choreography Award.
The general public can even vote on Social Star Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the 12 months Award.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards at the moment are of their ninth yr, celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app all through 2020.
Nominations are based mostly on consumption information, together with streaming, album gross sales, tune gross sales and radio airplay.
The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to air stay from LA’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Could 27 from 8pm to 10pm ET on Fox.
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 nominees
Tune of the 12 months
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd – WINNER
Circles – Put up Malone
Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
ROCKSTAR – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Kinds
Male Artist of the 12 months
Harry Kinds
Justin Bieber
Put up Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd – WINNER
Finest Collaboration
Go Loopy – Chris Brown & Younger Thug
Holy – Justin Bieber that includes Likelihood the Rapper
I Hope – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth
Temper – 24kGoldn that includes iann dior
Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé – WINNER
Various Rock Tune of the 12 months
Bang! – AJR
Bloody Valentine – Machine Gun Kelly
every thing i needed – Billie Eilish
Degree Of Concern – twenty one pilots – WINNER
Monsters – All Time Low that includes blackbear
Finest New Rock/Various Rock Artist
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu – WINNER
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Rock Artist of the 12 months
AC/DC
5 Finger Loss of life Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Fairly Reckless
Nation Artist of the 12 months
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs – WINNER
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Dance Artist of the 12 months
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Hip-Hop Tune of the 12 months
Excessive Vogue – Roddy Ricch that includes Mustard
Life Is Good – Future that includes Drake
ROCKSTAR – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch
Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé The Field – Roddy Ricch
R&B Tune of the 12 months
B.S. – Jhené Aiko that includes H.E.R.
Go Loopy – Chris Brown & Younger Thug
Warmth Chris Brown that includes Gunna
Taking part in Video games – Summer time Walker
Slide – H.E.R. that includes YG
Finest New R&B Artist
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra – WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the 12 months
Unhealthy Bunny
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Regional Mexican Tune of the 12 months
Palabra De Hombre – El Fantasma
Se Me Olvidó – Christian Nodal
Sólo Tú – Calibre 50
Te Volvería A Elegir – Calibre 50
Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo – Lenin Ramírez that includes Grupo Firme
Producer of the 12 months
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Finest Lyrics
Adore You – Harry Kinds
Earlier than You Go – Lewis Capaldi
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
cardigan – Taylor Swift
Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
every thing i needed – Billie Eilish
I Hope – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth
If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe that includes Julia Michaels
Intentions – Justin Bieber that includes Quavo
Life Is Good – Future that includes Drake
Finest Fan Military
#Agnation – Agnez Mo
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BLINK – BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER
#Harries – Harry Kinds
#Limelights – Why Don’t We
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens – NCT 127
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
Social Star Award
Dixie D’Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
TikTok Bop of the 12 months
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
Lottery (Renegade) – Ok CAMP
Savage – Megan Thee Stallion
Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
Say So – Doja Cat
WAP – Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion
Feminine Artist of the 12 months
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Finest Duo/Group of the 12 months
BTS
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
Finest New Pop Artist
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat – WINNER
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Various Rock Artist of the 12 months
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots – WINNER
Rock Tune of the 12 months
Loss of life By Rock And Roll – The Fairly Reckless
Endurance – Chris Cornell
Disgrace Disgrace – Foo Fighters
Shot In The Darkish – AC/DC
Below The Graveyard – Ozzy Osbourne
Nation Tune of the 12 months
Even Although I’m Leaving – Luke Combs
I Hope – Gabby Barrett
No one However You – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
One Margarita – Luke Bryan
The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER
Finest New Nation Artist
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett – WINNER
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Dance Tune of the 12 months
Head & Coronary heart – Joel Corry x MNEK
ily (i like you child) – Surf Mesa that includes Emilee
Lasting Lover – Sigala & James Arthur
Rain On Me – Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande
Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN
Hip-Hop Artist of the 12 months
DaBaby
Lil Child
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch – WINNER
Finest New Hip-Hop Artist
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy Ricch – WINNER
R&B Artist of the 12 months
Chris Brown
H.E.R. – WINNER
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer time Walker
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Tune of the 12 months
Caramelo – Ozuna
Dákiti – Unhealthy Bunny & Jhay Cortez
Hawái (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
RITMO (Unhealthy Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
Tusa – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Finest New Latin Artist
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw Alejandro – WINNER
Regional Mexican Artist of the 12 months
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz
Songwriter of the 12 months
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Finneas
Finest Cowl Tune
Adore You (Harry Kinds) – Lizzo cowl
Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The 4 Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cowl
Repair You (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cowl
Coronary heart Of Glass (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cowl
Juice (Lizzo) – Harry Kinds cowl
Finest Music Video
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
Dynamite – BTS – WINNER
Hawái – Maluma
How You Like That – BLACKPINK
Life Is Good – Future that includes Drake
Rain On Me – Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande
WAP – Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Kinds
Yummy – Justin Bieber
Favourite Music Video Choreography
BTS – Son Sung Deuk
34+35 (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson
Do It (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami
Bodily (Dua Lipa) – Attraction La’Donna
Rain On Me (Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson
Say So (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown
WAP (Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight
Bop (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
