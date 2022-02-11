World

Demings campaign touts Carville backing, but stays quiet on comments about punching unvaccinated

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Demings campaign touts Carville backing, but stays quiet on comments about punching unvaccinated
Written by admin
Demings campaign touts Carville backing, but stays quiet on comments about punching unvaccinated

Demings campaign touts Carville backing, but stays quiet on comments about punching unvaccinated

NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Has been touting the endorsement of veteran Democratic strategist James Carville as she seeks the Democratic nomination for the Florida Senate race but is keeping quiet about his recent comments about punching “piece of sh–” unvaccinated people in the face.

Demings’ campaign has sent out fundraising emails to supporters from Carville in which he tells backers that she can “ONLY win if activists like YOU dig deep and support her every step of the way.”

JAMES CARVILLE: I WANT TO PUNCH ‘PIECE OF S – T’ UNVACCINATED PEOPLE IN THE FACE

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Attends a Build Back Better for Women rally on the House steps of the US Capitol, Sept. 24, 2021.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Attends a Build Back Better for Women rally on the House steps of the US Capitol, Sept. 24, 2021.
(Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“From the White House to the campaign trail, I’ve seen it all. More than most,” Carville said. “I’ve seen what it takes to win, and I’ve seen what happens when campaigns fail to muster enough grassroots momentum. I’m told Val Demings has one of the strongest grassroots teams in Democratic politics. And, trust me, I was relieved to hear it. “

In another email from Demings herself, she touts Carville’s endorsement.

“I’m neck and neck with Marco Rubio in the race that will determine Senate control, and CNN contributors like James Carville have ‘zero doubt’ that I can win,” she says.

Separately, Demings is scheduled to appear at a “virtual grassroots rally” next week with Carville. Carville led President Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential bid and infamously said, “If you drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you’ll find” as an attack against one of Clinton’s accusers.

READ Also  7-Year-Old NYC Girl Found Unconscious in Hotel Pool on Long Island – Gadget Clock

Despite sticking close to Carville, Demings’ campaign has remained silent on controversial remarks he made during a recent podcast about punching unvaccinated people in the face.

DEMINGS DISMISSES FELLOW DEMS ” DEFUND POLICE ‘PUSH, SAYS LAWMAKERS NEEDS TO’ STAY FOCUSED ‘

“I wish what they’d do is pass a law to make you immune from liability if you punch some unvaccinated person right in the face, which I’d really like to do,” Carville said. “If you ask me what’s my first reaction to you if you’re not vaccinated, you don’t have any medical reason not to be, you’re a piece of s —, OK? I just want to punch you in the god —- ed face. That’s the way I look at these people. “

Gadget Clock Digital reached out to the Demings campaign for comment on the remarks, but did not receive a response.

Sen. Marco Rubio’s campaign has been urging Demings to condemn Carville’s comments.

UNITED STATES - MAY 26: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Walks to the Senate subway after a vote in the US Capitol on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

UNITED STATES – MAY 26: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Walks to the Senate subway after a vote in the US Capitol on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
(Photo by Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Val Demings has aligned herself with a divisive Democrat who is advocating violence against fellow Americans, and it is completely unacceptable,” Rubio communications director Elizabeth Gregory said in a statement this week. “Demings should condemn these remarks and stop using Carville to raise money for her hyperpartisan campaign.”

Demings this week was sharply critical of Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., For telling Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, to “kiss my a–” when she asked him to put a mask on.

READ Also  Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, January 4

“This is not the kind of America that we are going to accept for our children and grandchildren,” she said.

Gadget Clock’ Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.


#Demings #campaign #touts #Carville #backing #stays #quiet #comments #punching #unvaccinated

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Local businesses choose which COVID policy to enforce with new mandate

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment