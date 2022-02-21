World

Democrat Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reduces felony charge against criminal who has more than 40 prior arrests

Democrat Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reduces felony charge against criminal who has more than 40 prior arrests
Controversial Democratic Office Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has downgraded the charges against a career offender who snatched cash from a woman at a subway station, according to sources and court records.

Claude Myers, 54, of 46 previously arrested and on parole, is accused of unzipping the suspect’s backpack and withdrawing 60 60 inside Lexington Avenue-63 Street Station at 5pm on Thursday, according to a law enforcement source and court documents.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took office in Harlem on November 01, 2021 in New York City. Philip is speaking at a Get Out of the Vote rally in Randolph Square (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Myers didn’t realize that a white-clad transit policeman was watching nearby. He allegedly saw Myers count the three twenty-dollar bill and then slip it into his wallet.

Police arrested Grand Larseni in 4th degree on charges of removing property from a person, criminal possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance after recovering a clean container containing synthetic cannabinoids from his pocket.

Former prosecutors call Manhattan Da’s soft-on-crime policies ‘definition of insanity’

But when prosecutors filed charges against Myers, the top charge was dropped from the criminal Grand Larseni to the small to large looting, court records show. Judge Michael Gaffy ordered Myers to be released on bail.

The downgraded allegations were in line with Bragg’s soft-on-crime agenda, which he outlined in a controversial memo when he took office in January.

Alvin Bragg, the former top deputy attorney general of New York, stands with his wife, Jamila Bragg, during an election night rally while speaking to supporters in New York on June 22, 2021.

Since then he has returned to some of the most critical parts of his policy – if branding a weapon “does not create a real risk of harm.”

Mark Bedero, a former Manhattan prosecutor and defense attorney, called the downgraded allegations against Myers unheard of in the previous administration.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg blasted by critics for light punishment for violent offenders

“Under previous district attorneys, a person monitored by police was charged with grand lumbering for pickpocketing with a brutal criminal history and was released on bail,” Bedero told Gadget Clock Digital. “Now he has been charged with petty robbery, which is not even bailable.”

Bedero added that with Myers’ criminal history, if he was convicted for Grand Lursery, “it was virtually certain that he would be given a harsh sentence.”

The DA office declined to comment. Myers lawyers did not immediately return a request for comment.

