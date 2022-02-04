Democrat running against Gov. Noem says he represents South Dakotans while Noem goes national



Democratic South Dakota State Representative Jamie Smith Govt. Christy Neim Busy “giving relief to big donors outside the state”, he argues he could win this year’s governorship because voters are “dissatisfied” with Republican politics.

“Whenever you enter a race there is always a chance,” Smith told Gadget Clock during a press conference Thursday, when he began to face the popular GOP governor in a red state.

NOEM has signed a bill banning girls from participating in sports

Smith, who heads the state House Democratic Caucus, announced his candidacy for governor on Tuesday. He argues that Naeem, who has built a national profile as governor, is too concerned about his future political ambitions and not enough about issues important to the people of South Dakota.

“Government. Naeem was too busy with large donors outside the state to focus on South Dakota,” Smith said at a news conference where he announced his campaign.

Noam dismissed the notion that he plans to run for office, saying at a news conference on Thursday that he was “not running for president” and that he was “not running for the Senate.”

Noam directed some direct criticism of Smith in support of the vaccine and the mask mandate, saying such issues should be a person’s “personal responsibility.”

“Jamie has long advocated for people to be compelled to make choices that should be their personal responsibility,” Noem told a news conference on Thursday. “He has a very different view of the government than I have. He has marched with BLM, he supports more taxes, more spending. And you know, I would say we are far from policy and methodology. The role of government in people’s lives should be. . “

Christie Nome’s former adviser accuses governor of ‘gaslighting’ with new ads in women’s sports

Noam’s comments echoed those of his campaign manager, Joe Desilat, who argued that Smith’s “voting record and values ​​were inconsistent with the people of South Dakota” after Democrats announced his campaign.

But Smith says he has received bipartisan support from those who aspire to “civil” politics.

“I’ve heard outpouring from people, Democrats, Republicans and Independents who have told me, ‘We’re glad you’re in this race,'” Smith told Gadget Clock. “We need to be citizens and focus on South Dakota issues, and we need a governor who focuses on South Dakotans.”

Noem’s campaign declined Gadget Clock’ request to respond to Smith’s remarks, but South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman told Gadget Clock that the governor enjoys widespread support in South Dakota.

“Governor Naeem is one of the most popular governors in the country, having approved more than 61% of the work he has done as governor of South Dakotan,” Lederman said. “What South Dakota voters don’t want is Jamie Smith and Democrats waking up to liberal politics. From marching with Black Lives Matter to demanding abortions and supporting the kind of coveted mandate that has crippled the country’s economy. In other states, Jamie South Dakot Seriously out of touch. “