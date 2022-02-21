World

Democrat US House candidate under fire for alleged boozy, profanity-laced tirade at pre-teen slumber party

The Oklahoma Democrat congressional candidate was set on fire for allegedly verbally assaulting multiple pre-teens while arranging a sleepover with multiple middle school girls while a friend was at home.

According to NonDoc.com, Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District candidate Abby Browles visited a friend’s home on Feb. 11 and became more aggressive as he drank wine all night.

The report states that the girls who joined the sleepover after the Brawls became intoxicated insulted them, according to multiple people interviewed by News Outlet, who said they complained that one girl had insulted “Acne F-Car” and other young men multiple times. Girls too.

“Hispanic F-car,” he told one girl, and the other girl “Judge F-car.”

DEM representative Difazio Gop swears by Hot Mike in a speech: ‘Fu —— a ——‘

Untitled design 2022 02 20T182144.828

(Abby Broiles for Congress / YouTube)

One of the young girls left the room in tears after being insulted by the boilers, the report said.

According to the report, the broilers allegedly vomited in a laundry basket as well as in a girl’s shoes.

When Nondock was asked if he had visited the home where the incident took place, he denied any involvement and called the allegations “horrific and false.”

“I saw the tweets. I was out of town on a fundraising trip, and they were horrible and offensive and false,” Broiles told the news outlet. “I mean, I’m trolled on Twitter all the time, but I don’t know these women and I don’t know what’s behind it, but it’s not right.”

Broiles added that the allegations could be “cooked up” and suggested that the 12- and 13-year-old girl’s mother use the allegations against her as a political attack.

“I’m running for office. Don’t you think it’s a political attack? Don’t you think it’s something they cooked?” Broiles says.

Broyles also threatened to sue NonDoc, the report said.

Broyles 2

(Abby Broiles for Congress / YouTube)

Sarah Matthews, the mother of one of the young girls who joined the sleepover, told KFOR that the broilers had insulted more than one girl at the party.

“He started telling me that Abby Broiles was at home and very drunk and called all of them mufflers,” Matthews said. “[Broyles] Some call it acne fur, some call it hispanic fur, some call my daughter jazzy fire because she doesn’t want to sleep with the blanket she used to clean the wine. “

However, in an interview with KFR, Broiles admitted to going to the house where the sleepover took place. He said his friend gave him a drug that caused him to have an “adverse reaction” that led to hallucinations.

“He told me to come. He told me to bring some wine. We ate wine and sushi and a few hours later, we were watching a movie in their theater room,” Broyles said. “Over the years I’ve struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia. I tested the bar for 2 hours of sleep. I mean, how far it goes back for me. And she knows that. And she gave me a medicine I had never taken before.” I had an adverse reaction. Instead of helping me sleep, I did hallucinations. And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or not, and I threw myself into a hamper. “

Broyles3

(Abby Broiles for Congress / YouTube)

During the interview, he apologized to the families of the young girls and had a message for those who thought he was making excuses for his actions: “You don’t know me.”

“I will never say anything harmful. I have never, ever said anything as traumatic as these things. And that’s why I know I didn’t feel right. I know it happened because of a combination of things. And I deeply, deeply regret it. , Says Broiles.

Broyles claimed he had “misquoted” by Nondock and said he “never told them I wasn’t there.”

Editor-in-Chief of NonDoc.com, after running a recording of the conversation on KFOR, told the Brawls news outlet that he had become a “guard of guard” in the phone call. Gadget Clock also listened to a recorded interview between the Digital Nondock Reporter and the Broilers.

“That phone call was horrible and alerted me. I remember hearing complaints and just saying ‘no, no, no’ and then hanging out. I was glad to be in a tick video with the girls which was my clear proof of presence,” Broiles said. Told KFOR.

Broyles Gadget Clock did not respond digitally.

