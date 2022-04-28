Democratic Arizona senator says Biden administration still has ‘a lot of work to do’ before Title 42 is lifted



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, one of several Democratic lawmakers who has criticized Biden for managing the Southwest Frontier, said the administration still has a long way to go before lifting Title 42 next month, which is expected to increase among immigrants.

The Department of Homeland Security unveiled a six-point plan this week calling for more resources to be sent across the border, facilitating the processing of migrants, partnering with non-governmental organizations and implementing other measures to address the crisis.

Title 42, a Trump-era public health measure that allows the federal government to expedite the expulsion of immigrants, is expected to expire on May 23, although court battles around the order are currently raging in federal court.

Sen. Kelly said Wednesday that he has “more questions about how and when additional resources will come to the ground.”

“I’ve been raising the need for comprehensive planning at the border since the beginning of last year. I recently made my fifth visit to the Arizona-Mexico border and I can tell you that the people on the ground are not ready to change this policy and still see a lack of communication and coordination.” News told Digital.

“We are less than 30 days away from the biden administration’s self-imposed deadline, and they still have a lot of work to do.”

The number of migrants encountered at the border in March was 221,000, the highest number since Biden took charge.

Democrats claim Biden’s plan to end Title 42 is ‘set to fail’

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas outlined the administration’s plans for the border this week and said in a memo that the situation would worsen in the coming months.

“When the Title 42 Public Health Order is withdrawn, we anticipate that the level of immigration will increase, as smugglers will seek to benefit and benefit vulnerable immigrants,” Mayorkas wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K., said this week that Republicans will push for a vote on retaining Title 42, which could put some swing-state Democrats in a strong position before the midterm elections.