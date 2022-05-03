Democratic governors, attorneys general ‘horrified’ by Supreme Court draft, vow to defend abortion



Democratic governors and attorney generals have reacted to the so-called draft of the upcoming Supreme Court opinion by fearing Rowe v. Wade and renewing their right to abortion.

The draft, which the court refused to confirm or deny, and which appeared in February, would reverse Rowe v. Wade (1973) and allow states to make their own laws on the hot-button issue of abortion. Since this is a draft, reported by Politico, and not an officially signed opinion, Rowe v. Wade has remained the law of the land. Draft circulation and change.

“I am appalled by the Supreme Court’s opinion on the apparent draft leaked this evening, which would revoke the right to a guaranteed abortion. Rowe vs. Wade“In the interests of women across the country, this should not be the Supreme Court’s final opinion on the right to abortion,” Governor Kathy Hochul, DN.Y., said in a statement Monday.

Hochul said he refused to “go back” on the matter. “I do not want my new granddaughter to fight for the rights she has fought for and won for generations, the rights she deserves,” he said.

The governor added, “Whoever needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms.” “New York will always be a place where abortion rights are protected and where abortion is safe and accessible. Just as the Statue of Liberty raises its lamp in our port, New York will never stop fighting for the right – fearless and uncertain.”

Governor Gavin Newsom, D-Calif, called the draft a “terrible attack on women’s rights.”

In a statement on Monday, she said, “This draft resolution is a terrible attack on the rights of women across the country and if it stands still it will destroy lives and endanger countless women.” “This will be the end of the fundamental constitutional rights that American women have had for almost 50 years.”

Newsom claims that the draft opinion shows that the court “does not value women’s rights.”

“We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority who will not stop at taking away these rights,” she said. “It will not stop with the right to choice and privacy. They are slowing progress, and removing the civil protections and rights that many people have fought for over the last half century.”

“We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not remain silent,” he concluded.

Governor Phil Murphy, DN.J., Described Monday as “the truly dark day in America.”

He wrote on Twitter, “A truly dark day in America with the news that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Rowe v. Wade.” (It remains unclear whether the court actually voted to overturn Roke, and the situation could change even if it did.) Jersey will not back down on reproductive rights. “

“I want to reassure every New Jersey resident that today’s news about the Supreme Court does not change access to abortion in our state,” he added. “Reproductive healthcare access is available for those in need in New Jersey.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser, de-Colo., Has vowed to protect “reproductive rights” if not the court.

“Now would be a good time to clear that Colorado will protect reproductive rights regardless of #SCOTUS.” He tweeted. “And we will also protect the right to travel here for abortion services.”

States, including the Democratic legislature, have passed abortion codify laws after the blockade. Governor Jared Police, D-Colo., Has signed a law Creating a “fundamental right” to abortion and denying any right to the unborn. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo, DN.Y., signed into law an Abortion Rights and Code Definitely remove Protection from unborn children.

Although many polls suggest Americans support Rock, deeper polls paint a more complex picture. When asked about their views on abortion during certain periods of pregnancy and in other situations, 71% say American They support abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy (22%), or in other limited circumstances such as rape and incest (28%), to save the mother’s life (9%) or not at all (12%). . Only 17% of Americans say abortion should be available throughout pregnancy and 12% say it should be limited to the first six months.

This is a developing story and will be updated.