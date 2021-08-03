Democratic Insider and a Republican Backed by Trump Win Ohio House Races



The race was not as emblematic of a liberal-moderate divide between Democrats as it was of a clash between an insider who rose quickly in local party circles and an agitator who prospered by alienating leaders. of party by questioning their attachment to liberal ideals. Both candidates were solidly liberal in their views on a range of issues, including legalizing marijuana and making college more affordable or free in some cases.

Outside political groups from different corners of the Democratic coalition have invested heavily in the race. Left-wing environmental interests supported Ms. Turner and supported the Green New Deal; the political group founded by Senator Bernie Sanders that she once led, Our Revolution; and two progressive groups, the Working Families Party and Justice Democrats.

More institutional actors and politicians like the Congressional Black Caucus political committee supported Ms. Brown; several senior members of the caucus; Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, Democratic House Whip; Hillary Clinton; Jewish democrats; Black churches in the Cleveland area; and, unofficially, Marcia Fudge, who left the seat this year to become Mr Biden’s housing and urban development secretary and consented to her mother appearing in an ad endorsing Ms Brown because she had to remain neutral. as a government official.

Democratic leaders in Washington and groups that often disagree with the progressive left feared that a victory for Ms Turner, who led in double digits in early polls and initially raised more money than Ms Brown, would portend a new round of intra-party hostilities negotiations for the Democrats.

And the establishment fought back harshly – to a degree it hadn’t had in previous battles when candidates with backing from the militant left of the party, like Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York, took out veteran politicians with little hindsight.

This time, as Ms Ocasio-Cortez and other stars on the left campaigned in Ohio for Ms Turner, prominent members of the Congressional Black Caucus like Mr Clyburn visited the district and pleaded with people to vote for Ms Brown as someone who was respectful and willing to work with other Democrats – an implicit criticism of Ms Turner’s more confrontational style. She has been openly criticized by many, such as Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who called Ms. Turner a “lonely know-it-all.”

Publicity attacking Ms. Turner’s professionalism and character was ubiquitous in the district during the final days of the campaign. An advertisement from the centrist group Third Way compared Ms. Turner’s political style and tone to that of Mr. Trump, and replayed a moment on camera that she struggled to live with throughout the campaign in which she made a crude analogy to the choice between Mr. Biden, whom she did not support, and Mr. Trump.