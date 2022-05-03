Democratic lawmakers across 19 states push want to offer trans youth legal refuge



Democratic lawmakers across 19 states are pushing for legislation that would provide legal asylum for displaced transgender youth and their families.

The concerted effort follows a bill proposed earlier this year by California lawmaker Scott Weiner.

“Today we are announcing that we are in 19 states (!) That are enacting laws to provide shelter to trans children and threatening their families with criminalization / separation,” Winer tweeted. “We are building a (rainbow) wall against fascist homophobic / transphobic attacks on our communities by states like TX.”

The move follows a number of transgender-related bills in the Red State. In Texas, for example, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called gender-certain treatment “child abuse” and instructed Texas Child Protective to investigate any reported cases, although a judge temporarily blocked such investigations.

In Alabama last month, Governor K. Ivy signed into law a law banning adolescent-blocking drugs for minors. And last month, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Steit signed a bill banning non-binary gender markers on birth certificates.

To combat such measures, lawmakers in both Minnesota and New York recently introduced refugee state legislation in imitation of Sen. Weiner’s proposed bill in March. Democrats in the other 16 states plan to follow suit, although about half of them are out of the legislature or are not currently adopting new bills.

Wiener said he began hearing from other states after he came up with his bill, which would overturn an out-of-state court ruling to remove children from their parents’ custody because they allow gender-guaranteed health care. This would create an arrest warrant for California law enforcement against alleged care violations of other state laws.

“We’re sick of playing defense against what these red states are doing,” Winer told the Associated Press. “We are committing crimes, we are going to protect LGBQT children and their families and we are going to build a rainbow wall to protect our community.”

Weiner said it is reprehensible for any family to consider moving to a new state to protect a child, but if that happens, he hopes the state will welcome them as much as possible.

“When your child is threatened with eviction from your home, families are going to consider a lot of different options, and we just want to make it clear that if you decide this is an option for you, we’re going to do what we can to welcome you.” And you have to protect, ”he said.

Lawmakers from Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia are also participating in the effort.

Gadget Clock’ Brie Stimson, Stephen Soares and the Associated Press contributed to this report..