Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman caught maskless in New York high school with masked students



NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, DN.Y., was pictured at a New York high school without wearing a mask, while students pictured around him were all masked-up.

The picture was taken during Bowman’s visit to New Rochelle High School on Jan. 31. where he was visiting with students and discussing a recent murder within the community, according to a local newspaper.

STACEY ABRAMS RECEIVES BACKLASH FOR POSING MASKLESS WITH ROOM FULL OF YOUNG MASKED CHILDREN

NEWSOM, CALIFORNIA DEM LEADERS DEFY STATE’S OWN UNIVERSAL MASK MANDATE AT RAMS-49ERS GAME

New York has a mask mandate in effect for all public schools in the state, and the City School District of New Rochelle said it “continues to enforce New York State’s indoor mask mandate in school settings.”

Rep. Bowman tweeted on Feb. 3 that individuals should continue to “mask up.”

“Make sure to mask up, stay safe, and get boosted. We must protect our elderly and immunocompromised community members,” Rep. Bowman tweeted.

In a newsletter, the school district said that Rep. Bowman spoke with students at the high school.

“Congressman Jamaal Bowman and Superintendent Jonathan Raymond met with New Rochelle High School students, teachers, and administrators this past week,” the newsletter said.

While at the Westchester Jewish Council Gala on Feb. 5, Rep. Bowman was also seen maskless in a picture he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowman did not respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams drew criticism recently for appearing maskless while surrounded by masked elementary school students.