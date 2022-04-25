Democratic socialist congressional candidate says $15 minimum wage is ‘antiquated’: ‘$30 is the floor’



A Democratic Socialist candidate for Congress in the state of Washington is proposing a $ 30 minimum wage, saying the current push for a $ 15 minimum wage is an “old demand”.

Rebecca Parsons, who is running for Congress in Washington’s 6th District, tweeted April 21 that the minimum wage should be raised to $ 30.

“The $ 15 minimum wage is an old demand. It should be $ 30 per hour,” Parson tweeted.

Parsons added that “$ 30 is the floor,” and called on people to think about why they are “punching the poor” while praying to “St. Elon”.

“One adult child needs 30 30 per hour across the country. Rural, urban, suburban: $ 30 is the floor. You say your nightly prayer to St. Elon while you sleep tonight, instead of thinking about why you are punching poor people. As far as heavenly billionaires, ”he added.

“No one should be poor in the richest country in the world,” he added.

Parsons joined the Democratic Socialist Party of America after Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her bid to join the U.S. House of Representatives.

Parsons lost the non-partisan primary election in Washington for the 6th congressional district seat in 2020, gaining only 13.5% of the total vote, which translates to 35,631 votes.

Rep. Derek Klimer, D-Wash, by comparison, won the primary with 47.3% of the vote, translating to 125,019 votes. He won the general election.