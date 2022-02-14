Democratic state, city leaders split on COVID mandates as country recovers from pandemic



Some state and local democratic leaders have begun to change their tune with the COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandate; Others are not.

As the initial spike in COVID-19’s Omicron variant declines before spring, some Democratic mayors and governors are pushing for rules requiring people to show proof of local business vaccinations, wear masks indoors or send their children to school wearing masks.

“It’s pretty clear that these various non-pharmaceutical interventions, which have never been well-proven since the first transfer almost two years ago, are simply not working,” said Doug Badger, senior fellow in domestic policy studies at Conservative Thought. -Tank The Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital.

Denver among the first

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was one of the first to lift the ban when announcing Jan. 31 that the city would not issue an emergency order mandating the wearing of masks and proof of vaccination to enter the Denver business.

“After extensive discussions with our regional partners… and after the case, the positivity and the downward trajectory of hospitalization, Denver will not expand our public health order,” Hancock said at the time. “It was an incredibly difficult two years for all of us. We needed a little less anger and resentment towards each other and a little more understanding.”

From February 26, students in Denver schools will no longer be required to wear masks.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, mayor of other major cities, including Washington, D.C.; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot; And Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has not yet made a similar announcement.

Boston Mayor Michelle Woo said last Tuesday that the city would reconsider its vaccine mandate after receiving less than 200 COVID-19 hospital admissions per day, according to Masslive .

Statewide rollback

However, some governors are adopting statewide procedures to end emergency orders.

Last monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Announced that school children and staff will no longer have to wear masks, from March 7, after he extended the order in January. Also last Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that residents of the state will no longer have to wear masks indoors from next week. The governors of New York, Illinois, Connecticut, Oregon and Delaware have similar plans to bring back the mask mandate.

Badger noted that although he was not sure if Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, could be present. [Florida Gov. Ron] In New York, Govt. Desantis could have enforced the Cuomo policies in Florida, “he said, adding that he believes the independent experience of the states speaks for itself.

“If the different claims about masks and distances and lockdowns and the rest of the states where they were tried produced significantly different results, we could argue that it would have been better to have the same approach. But the experience was completely different,” he said. “And I think that’s why you’re starting to see governors who are very supportive of sanctions and are quickly backing away from enforcing them.”

The same level of infection

Most leaders are withdrawing the mandate to reduce the number of Cavid-19 cases and high vaccination rates, but Badger said other states were not in the first place, with similar infections and hospital admissions spikes and declines in the past two years since the initial outbreak. Spring of 2020.

“Communities, states and cities that had mandates and different restrictions are suffering from the same level of covid infection and hospitalization as states, counties and municipalities,” Badger explained.

“And that’s not just true of the United States. You can look at Israel, Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Spain – all countries with higher vaccination rates than the United States and the United States have more extensive national restrictions and they are more populous than the United States.” It ended up with a high rate of infection on a consistent basis. “

A recent study published by Johns Hopkins University indicates that epidemic restrictions such as lockdowns and non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the Mask Mandate “have little effect on COVID-19 mortality.”

In addition, the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in January that cloth masks, commonly worn by many Americans, Minimum amount of protection. The Mayo Clinic Towards the end of December, he said that patients and visitors would no longer be able to wear only a cloth mask and would have to cover their medical-grade faces. Although they acknowledged that some cloth masks could provide adequate protection, many were not usually worn.

Meanwhile, CDC is the only health organization in the world that recommends masks for 2 year olds.

Badger points to the politicization of the virus as state and local leaders begin to lift restrictions now, noting that 70% of Americans want to adopt COVID-19 and move on with their lives. Monmouth University poll Published 31 January.

“When you politicize the issues and start saying that it’s an epidemic of immunizations, and that immunized people are crowding out sick patients from hospital beds, you’re not going to agree to immunize immunized people. That’s pretty clear,” Badger said. “But you deepen the divisions and harsh feelings and skepticism about what the public health authorities are advising people to do.”

