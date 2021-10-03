Democratic Voters Party Controversy Has Many Losers, And One Winner: Trump
RIDGEWOOD, NJ – On Election Day in 2018, Kathy Brianza opened her stately home in a New Jersey suburb for a get-out-the-vote rally for dozens of Democratic activists. A new congressman, Josh Gottheimer, nominated Donald J. Trump’s presidency addressed a crowd of voters angry and hoping to regain Democratic control of the House.
It worked. Inspired by the so-called blue wave, Democrats swept back four New Jersey seats, re-elected Gottheimer and won the House.
Now, as another midterm election approaches, Ms. Brianza is again thinking of Mr. Gotheimer. But this time she is disappointed – and scared.
“He is undermining President Biden’s agenda,” said Brienza, 62, founder of Ridgewood Jault, which evolved after the 2017 Women’s March into a 1,400-member political organizing group based in Ridgewood, NJ.
“President Biden is under siege,” she said. “If that doesn’t succeed, we’re going to end up with another Trump.”
A moderate in a swing district with the western and northern edges of New Jersey leaning at a strict right angle, Mr. Gottheimer, 46, has emerged as a key player in the high-stakes negotiations that have led to centrist and liberal factions of the Democratic Party. has been separated. And consumed Washington.
He is a leader among nine conservative-leaning Democrats in the House who initially said they would withdraw support for a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that includes far-reaching initiatives, including tackling climate change and expanding child care. measures to include, until a milestone, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is approved
Progressive lawmakers are now clamoring for a similar ultimatum, only to the upside, pushing the infrastructure bill, which is seen as a pillar of Mr Biden’s agenda. This includes funding to improve roads, bridges, airports and railways, and expand high-speed Internet access. It cleared the Senate with rare bipartisan support, and polls show it enjoys widespread public support.
The impasse has affected both initiatives, and on Friday, after a meeting with legislators on Capitol Hill, Mr Biden said a vote on the popular infrastructure measure would have to wait until Democrats took their more ambitious social Policy package not passed.
“These so-called moderates, who are actually acting like Republicans, are getting in the way of the president’s agenda,” said Democrat Harry Wiesbrain, 36, who lives in the Mr Gottheimer district in Glen Rock. Mr Wiesbrain said he believed a delay in comprehensive action on climate change would be “catastrophic”, given the torrential flooding in New Jersey that caused at least 30 deaths in the wake of Hurricane Ida last month.
“I worry that they are acting on behalf of their corporate donors instead of our children,” he said.
Mr. Gottheimer represents a large and diverse district that includes New Jersey’s few remaining Republican strongholds as well as the populous, affluent areas close to New York City that are filled with liberal-leaning Democrats who won him in 2016. helped inspire.
“I have consistently said that I believe both parts of the president’s agenda are critically important to New Jersey and the country,” Gotheimer said in an interview on Saturday. “I don’t believe we should be holding one for months on end.”
At lunch on Friday, Jeff Bolson, a self-described “die-hard Democrat” who, like Gottheimer, lives in Bergen County, said he was concerned that Washington’s fracturing infrastructure bills and climate change. He supports both.
“We neglected infrastructure,” he said. “If the economy is to grow, we need to build it.”
Still, Mr. Bolson, a certified public accountant, blanched in the sheer size of a $3.5 trillion package that included paid family and medical leave, expanding Medicare, funding for universal preschoolers and slowing and combating the negative effects of a initiative is involved. hot climate.
“When everything is free, there is a lack of accountability,” he said. “People need skin in the game.”
In rural Sussex County, where Mr Trump won by nearly 20 percentage points in 2020, many residents said they were supportive of Mr Gottheimer’s approach.
“Anyone who is willing to take a break and look at things seriously, I’m behind,” said Rick Wahlers, who voted for Trump twice and a clock down the street from Gotheimer’s district office in Newton. and owns a watch repair shop. .
“The government gives them money and there is no accountability for how it is spent,” he said, adjusting the magnifying loop he wore on his glasses and used to repair small watch machinery. “this is too much.”
Nearby, at a bar run by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, men gathered to eat leftovers from a funeral reception held at the lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Bill Schmitz Jr., VFW’s quartermaster who served in the military during the Korean War and voted for Trump, said he agreed to end the country’s reliance on fossil fuels and supports anything that will create new jobs.
“Our infrastructure is crumbling — I get that,” said Mr. Schmitz, 61, who was in talks over two plans 250 miles away in Washington, where he worked for the State Department for nearly 10 years. But he said he feared the big initiative would be filled with “pork”.
“Just to go out and drop trillions and trillions,” he said. “Where’s that money coming from?”
Colleen Waselik sees it differently. The mother of five, who works for a school district, recently left the Republican Party, yearning for more collaboration and a sense of bipartisanship.
“I was embarrassed – ill – by the way Republicans were behaving,” said Ms Waselik, 61, who said there was an urgent need to improve internet connectivity in rural Sussex County and repair the country’s faulty infrastructure.
“It hasn’t been addressed for so long,” she said outside Hayek Market in Newton. “They have to go big.”
Most of the ambitious social policy bill will be paid for by rolling back the Trump-era tax cuts. One version of the plan called for raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5 percent for the richest businesses and an additional surcharge on individuals earning more than $5 million.
According to a July report filed with the Federal Election Commission, Gottheimer, a prodigious money-gatherer, has $10 million for his re-election campaign – nearly five times more than Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state. Who has emerged as the voice of the Left in the House.
Ms Brianza, a Ridgewood activist, said she was concerned that Mr Gottheimer was more concerned with meeting the needs of wealthy donors than “creating an economy that works for all”.
On Friday night, as talks reached a new standstill, Gottheimer issued a statement criticizing Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not keeping the promised vote on the infrastructure bill and calling for a “little left bloc”. But blamed for the delay.
“We can create these jobs and help invest in infrastructure this week if we pass it on and send it to the president’s desk,” Gottheimer said on Saturday. “The second is not written yet.”
Still, fears that it could all fall apart and intensify pressure on Democrats trying to defend a low majority in Congress in next year’s midterm elections were not far from many voters’ minds.
“It’s very easy for Republicans to show cracks—which I don’t like to see,” said Harriet Sosa, a retired teacher who lives in Glen Rock, although she said she rarely voted. for the candidates of that party.
She is hoping for a quick settlement.
“I think a lot of things are important in the big bill,” she said, “but not enough to jeopardize the infrastructure bill.”
Newlywed couple Sherouk Aziz and Yusuf Wael, who live in Hackensack, a medium-sized town, said they were watching the talks carefully, worried that the process could spell trouble for the Democratic Party’s future.
“It’s just another issue that makes them look more divided and more broken,” said Ms Aziz, 28, a software engineer and Democrat.
“We are going to lose the opportunity to reinvest in our country,” said her husband, 25-year-old Mr. Vial, who is also a software engineer.
“And it’s going to cost them in the medium term,” he said.
