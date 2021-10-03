Democratic Voters Party Controversy Has Many Losers, And One Winner: Trump

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – On Election Day in 2018, Kathy Brianza opened her stately home in a New Jersey suburb for a get-out-the-vote rally for dozens of Democratic activists. A new congressman, Josh Gottheimer, nominated Donald J. Trump’s presidency addressed a crowd of voters angry and hoping to regain Democratic control of the House.

It worked. Inspired by the so-called blue wave, Democrats swept back four New Jersey seats, re-elected Gottheimer and won the House.

Now, as another midterm election approaches, Ms. Brianza is again thinking of Mr. Gotheimer. But this time she is disappointed – and scared.

“He is undermining President Biden’s agenda,” said Brienza, 62, founder of Ridgewood Jault, which evolved after the 2017 Women’s March into a 1,400-member political organizing group based in Ridgewood, NJ.