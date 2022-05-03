Democrats attack Supreme Court’s legitimacy after leak suggests Roe v. Wade to be overturned



Congressional Democrats went on to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, after a leaked draft opinion indicated that the court could overturn Rowe v. Wade, leaving the question of abortion legality in separate states.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey “This is the time to pay attention to the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people,” Justice Samuel Alito Dobbs v. Jackson wrote in the draft opinion of the Women’s Health Organization.

Some Democrats revived the idea of ​​packing the court by expanding the number of judges, although the move would rely on the support of moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who opposed court-packing.

SCOTUS ROE V. WADE Decision leaked: live update

More broadly, Democrats quickly moved to legitimize the court’s anticipated verdict.

“If a majority of Republican justices had followed suit, the decision would have been one of the highest in the history of the Supreme Court,” Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon told the White House on Twitter.

“I hope that Republican judges will seriously reconsider their decision to set a precedent of nearly 50 years and the loss of millions. This will be a blow from which the courts cannot recover and which will fall entirely on the women of this country,” the White House added.

New York correspondent Yvette Clarke called the draft decision “a strong reminder that the right to abortion is still under attack by this extreme Supreme Court.”

New Jersey Republican Frank Pallon said the decision, as drafted, “would further erode confidence in the Supreme Court and wreak havoc on our people and our nation.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have claimed that the court’s conservative judges “tarnished the image and reputation of the court” by apparently voting to overturn Rowe v. Wade.

“A number of conservative judges, who are in no way accountable to the people, have lied to the Senate, tore up the Constitution and tarnished the image of the court and the court-all at the expense of women who may soon be deprived of physical autonomy and constitutional rights.” Pelosi said in a joint statement.

Republicans, meanwhile, have hailed the expected verdict as a victory for the right to life, while voicing concern over the dramatic leak of opinion in the draft.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that “someone, probably someone inside the courtroom, leaked a confidential brief to the press to run a pressure campaign.” “The one who did this immoral thing knew what could happen.”

“The same political movement that used one loophole to move Justice Breyer’s retirement process forward is trying to use another loophole to make the court less secure and less impartial,” he added.

Gadget Clock Digital’s Anders Hagstrom, Bradford Betz and Tyler O’Neill contributed to the report.