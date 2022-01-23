Democrats bend facts ‘to fit whatever narrative they need to keep their power’: Bongino

Democrats bend facts ‘to fit whatever narrative they need to keep their energy’: Bongino



Dan Bongino revealed how far the left will go to keep in energy throughout Saturday’s opening monologue of “Unfiltered.”

DAN BONGINO: This is what the lifetime of an actual Democrat is absolutely like. When Democrats are fallacious, they simply change their story, not caring in any respect that they’re contradicting their unique concept. It would not matter. Take the filibuster, as an illustration, it is a excellent instance, proper? How do the Democrats really feel concerning the filibuster? Properly, it relies upon, proper? Lick your fingers, see the place the political wind’s blowing if you happen to’re a Democrat, and you may change your thoughts.

…

So to recap once more, Democrats love the filibuster, then they hate the filibuster. We’re all racist for utilizing the filibuster to suppress the minority votes or one thing like that. However in the meantime, they’re going to use the racist filibuster to block sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s oil pipeline after canceling our personal Keystone pipeline months in the past as a result of they declare to care concerning the setting. Take a breath. I am certain Vladimir Putin has the very same issues. Did you guys catch all that? Keep in mind that film “The Final Airbender”? It was fairly terrible. We need a sequel for that, like “The Final Reality-Bender” or one thing, most likely be higher than “The Airbender.” Democrats can be excellent for it. People, the lifetime of the Democrats is one among hypocrisy, lies, fact-bending to fit whatever narrative they need to keep their energy. I’ve acquired to inform you, their lack of rules candidly is absolutely exhausting.

