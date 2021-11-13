Democrats’ Bill Would Deny For-Profit College Students Extra Aid



Justin Drager, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, said in a statement that the organization was concerned that the increase in pay grants would be limited to a few schools, adding that it would “add new complexity to the financial aid system. He said that concerns over the quality and accountability of the sector for profit should be addressed through regulatory changes in the Higher Education Act, which are currently underway in the education sector.

Stacey Nottingham, Campus Director of PIMA’s Phoenix campus, where Ms. Kern is present, said she hopes 68 percent of Pell grant recipients have not been penalized for past mistakes by other institutions. “There’s a perception that private colleges aren’t a good steward of taxpayer dollars, when we’re not as high-quality as other high-quality institutions,” Ms Nottingham said.

According to the latest federal data, the average cost of Pima’s largest program is $ 18,715, and students graduate with an average loan of $ 7,600 to $ 9,500. Two years after entering into repayment, 34 percent of borrowers are making progress in repaying their loans, 19 percent are not and 9 percent are either defaulting or have accounts. The average income of his graduates ranges from $ 20,000 to $ 29,000.

Ms. Kern, who has a job at Kohls, said while working on campus through the federal work-study program that she struggled to see how Congress behaved in her best interests. Soon, she will start an internship in the operating room and will not be able to hold other jobs, which will make the Pell grant significant.

“That $ 550 may not seem like much to most people, but I have less money to worry about my student loan and less worry about what you have to eat,” she said. “Life is as difficult as ever. Why make it difficult for those of us who want to make our lives better based on the schools we choose? ”