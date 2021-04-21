Democrats Call Infrastructure Bill a Down Payment on Climate

Democrats intend to incorporate important climate programs into this second bill, including a provision that would essentially pay electric utilities to generate power from clean sources, and incentives tax for consumers to buy electric vehicles.

The transition to electric cars

“As a climate policy, it’s an aperitif,” said Senator Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii, of the package unveiled Wednesday. “It’s not the main course.”

Mr Schatz, who pushed Mr Biden to meet his ambitious climate commitments, called the measure’s climate provisions “good” and noted that Republicans and Democrats now agree on the need to protect parts of the country from the devastation. climate-induced droughts, storms and floods. But he cautioned: “If all we do is nibble on the edges and put resilience programs in place, we are not solving climate change. We are simply responding to the fact that we are not solving climate change.

Several Republicans, who walked out of a Wednesday afternoon meeting with blue binders containing a 30-page summary of the bill, said they still had questions. They said they wanted to see legislative language – which lawmakers say could grow to around 700 pages – before committing to voting for the package.

“It’s a good-sized stack of paper,” said Republican Senator John Boozman of Arkansas.

The bipartisan bill would spend $ 7.5 billion on the first federal effort to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. That doesn’t come close to the $ 174 billion Mr. Biden wants to spend to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.