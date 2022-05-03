Democrats condemn Supreme Court abortion draft as ‘abomination,’ urge Congress to codify Roe v Wade



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Democrats have called on Congress to pass a bill coding Rowe v. Wade in response to the so-called draft of the upcoming Supreme Court opinion, hitting the 1973 precedent on abortion.

The draft, which the court refused to confirm or deny, and which appeared in February, would reverse Rowe v. Wade (1973) and allow states to make their own laws on the hot-button issue of abortion. Since this is a draft, reported by Politico, and not an officially signed opinion, Rowe v. Wade has remained the law of the land. Draft circulation and change.

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

“If the report is correct, the Supreme Court is ready to impose the biggest rights restrictions in the last fifty years – not just on women, but on all Americans,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. And Chuck, the Senate’s majority leader. Schumer, DNY, said in a joint statement Monday.

“Republican-appointed judges have reportedly voted to overturn.” Rowe vs. Wade It would go down as a heinous act, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history, “Pelosi and Schumer added.

“Several of these conservative judges, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the US Senate, tore up the Constitution and tarnished both the precedent and the reputation of the Supreme Court – all at the expense of millions of women.” Maybe what they relied on for half a century, “they continued.

“Congress must pass legislation that now codifies Rowe v. Wade as the law of this country,” said Sen. Barney Sanders, an I-Vt. Tweet. “And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do this and there aren’t, then we must end Philibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., also accused Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va, and called for legislation to codify Roke. To slow down.

“As we have warned, SCOTUS is not just coming for abortion – they are coming for the right to privacy Roe, which includes gay marriage + civil rights,” Ocasio-Cortez Tweet. “Manchin is blocking congressional coding. The House has apparently forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These 2 points must be changed.”

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee and a former First Lady and Secretary of State, called the unsubstantiated draft opinion “offensive.”

“No wonder. But still outrageous,” He tweeted. “This decision is a direct attack on the dignity, rights and lives of women, not to mention decades-old laws. It will kill and subjugate women. Even the vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an extreme insult.”