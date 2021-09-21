Democrats launch effort to curb post-Trump presidential powers

For now, as proponents try to get the measure through the first House, Democrats are clearly framing it as a response to the Trump presidency.

Mr Trump’s demonstration that a president can routinely violate previous norms of self-restraint in office has “really put our republic on a very low footing,” Mr Schiff said in an interview. “Our democracy has become more fragile than we realize, and this is an attempt to legislate that we thought was already mandatory.”

At the direction of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the bill compiles components developed by several lawmakers and House committees.

While many of the proposals have been floating around for years, they took on new urgency amid Trump-era controversies among Democrats and some Republicans.

For example, in advancing a proposal to give more force to the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in campaign politics at work, proponents of the law cited an episode in which Trump White House aides, Kellyanne Conway was cited. Free agency for openly violating that law. The Trump administration ignored the agency’s request to approve him, and it dismissed the finding as “blah blah blah.”

Other sections address issues that were unclear before the Trump era. One clause, for example, proposes to strengthen the constitution’s ban on presidents from taking “emoluments,” or payments, by declaring that the anti-corruption prohibition extends to commercial transactions and would make that rule easier to enforce. Is.

Mr Trump’s refusal to break away from his hotels and resorts raised questions about whether lobbying groups and foreign governments began paying for many of the rooms at Trump’s properties – and sometimes not even using them. Do – was trying to buy their favor.