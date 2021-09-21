Democrats launch effort to curb post-Trump presidential powers
WASHINGTON — House Democrats plan to introduce a package of proposed new limits on executive power on Tuesday, a post-Trump hope to strengthen investigations into the presidency that followed the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War. Will compare overhaul.
Democrats have spent months in talks with the Biden White House to refine a broad set of proposals that Donald J. Trump broke norms during his presidency. Democrats have compiled several bills into a package they call the Protecting Our Democracy Act.
The law would make it difficult for presidents to offer or grant pardons in situations that raise suspicion of corruption, refuse to respond to inspection subpoenas, spend or secretly hoard money contrary to congressional appropriations, and Fire inspectors retaliate against general or whistle-blowers. many other changes.
The law’s principal sponsor, Representative Adam B. Schiff, a Democrat from California, said he expects it to get a floor vote “this fall.”
While the bill would bind President Biden and his successors, its implicit rebuke of Mr Trump’s behavior in the White House may limit how many Republicans are willing to vote for it. Under Senate rules, at least 10 Republicans would need to vote on such a bill for that House to support it.
But supporters noted that Republican senators had previously supported important components of the bill, such as requiring the Justice Department to turn over logs of contacts with White House officials and the president’s ability to declare a national emergency. The need to disrupt and spend money in ways approved by Congress.
Supporters said they expected the package to be taken piecemeal in the Senate, along with various parts attached to other bills.
“Several pieces of the Protecting Our Democracy Act have previously had substantial Republican support in the Senate, and we believe they will be there again as part of other legislation,” said Soren Dayton, a policy advocate with the group Defending Democracy. which has consulted with MPs on the text of the Bill and is being promoted.
For now, as proponents try to get the measure through the first House, Democrats are clearly framing it as a response to the Trump presidency.
Mr Trump’s demonstration that a president can routinely violate previous norms of self-restraint in office has “really put our republic on a very low footing,” Mr Schiff said in an interview. “Our democracy has become more fragile than we realize, and this is an attempt to legislate that we thought was already mandatory.”
At the direction of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the bill compiles components developed by several lawmakers and House committees.
While many of the proposals have been floating around for years, they took on new urgency amid Trump-era controversies among Democrats and some Republicans.
For example, in advancing a proposal to give more force to the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in campaign politics at work, proponents of the law cited an episode in which Trump White House aides, Kellyanne Conway was cited. Free agency for openly violating that law. The Trump administration ignored the agency’s request to approve him, and it dismissed the finding as “blah blah blah.”
Other sections address issues that were unclear before the Trump era. One clause, for example, proposes to strengthen the constitution’s ban on presidents from taking “emoluments,” or payments, by declaring that the anti-corruption prohibition extends to commercial transactions and would make that rule easier to enforce. Is.
Mr Trump’s refusal to break away from his hotels and resorts raised questions about whether lobbying groups and foreign governments began paying for many of the rooms at Trump’s properties – and sometimes not even using them. Do – was trying to buy their favor.
Another proposal would address a problem that arose last November, when Trump’s appointee, who runs the General Services Administration, refused to formally “detect” that Biden was the president-elect. Earlier failure to take routine steps prevented Mr Biden’s transition staff from receiving briefings from agencies that his new administration was going to hinder an orderly transition of power.
To prevent any repetition, the bill states that if the head of the General Services Administration does not make a decision by 10 days after the election, both campaigns can begin a transition.
Mr Schiff introduced a version of the bill in October 2020 to send a political message to the election. Democrats intend to pass the law this time and have spent months with the White House negotiating elements that administration officials worried would intrude on traditional executive branch privileges.
According to people familiar with those talks, House Democrats had made some adjustments to the previous version while dropping others in response to concerns raised by Mr Biden’s aides.
The House dropped a proposal requiring the White House to give its internal communications with the President about the pardon, which raised executive privilege concerns. But it raised another idea that the administration objected to, which required the Justice Department to turn over its investigative files about clemency recipients.
Lawmakers also limited the proposal to executive branch executives to pay any court fines for defying summons out of their own pocket. The amended Bill would exclude cases in which the Presidents had exercised executive privileges in writing and directed subordinates not to comply.
The administration is said to have expressed concerns about a proposal to expedite court review of Congress’ lawsuits on the summons. Lawmakers added a provision in such lawsuits for Congress to show the court that it had made good efforts to compromise.
But it also said that even though the administration has repeatedly raised concerns about alienating presidents from sacking inspectors general without a specific reason such as misconduct, House Democrats put it to the bill.
A White House spokesman previously said the administration supports most of the provisions “to restore the trains” to American democracy, while pledging to work with Congress on the details.
Several constituents have already been the subject of hearings or a committee “marked” with amendments, and it is unclear whether Ms Pelosi will require any further action by a committee – and if so, who. C – Or when will she bring it to the floor of the House.
In a statement, Ms Pelosi called the law “a robust, transformative package of reforms in democracy that would restore democratic norms and institutions and prevent any president, regardless of party, for abusing public trust or Will take necessary safeguards to prevent desecration of our democracy.”
Democrats are also coordinating with several support groups to hope that there will be at least some bipartisan support. The groups include Stand Up America, which was founded after Mr Trump’s surprise victory in the 2016 election.
Its founder, Sean Aldridge, said in an interview that Stand Up America plans to run digital ads promoting the bill, which includes Facebook; distributing the explanation of the bill to the members of the group; And asking them to write letters to the editor and call MPs.
“We plan to engage our two million members and create a grassroots campaign to help make it to the finish line,” Mr. Aldridge said.
