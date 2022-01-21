Democrats making it ‘harder to get a burger in your nation’s capital than it is to get carjacked’: Chip Roy

Democrats making it ‘more durable to get a burger in your nation’s capital than it is to get carjacked’: Chip Roy



Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, condemned the left’s COVID response Thursday on “Fox Information Primetime.”

Democrats are “making it more durable to get a burger in Washington … than it is to get carjacked,” Roy instructed visitor host Pete Hegseth.

DC RESIDENTS SPEAK OUT AFTER NIGHT OF BRAZEN SHOOTINGS: ‘DEFINITELY AN INCREASE IN VIOLENCE’

A Facilities for Illness Management & Prevention examine prompt pure immunity towards COVID-19 offered higher safety towards the delta variant than vaccination alone, Roy mentioned.

The examine famous vaccination is nonetheless the most secure preventative technique towards the virus.

“It is not about science, proper?” he requested. “This is all about energy.”

“This is the precise fact … however they do not need to admit it as a result of they’re having to cowl their very own tracks for his or her silly selections which have shut down an economic system, harmed kids, shut down colleges, harmed companies, precipitated folks to have psychological well being points, not get the well being care they want, and do[ne] completely nothing to assist the American folks.”

“The reality is going to maintain popping out … and all roads are going to lead to massive well being care,” he added. “Observe the cash and you are going to see what’s driving all of this.”

The US is “in hazard” and “getting worse,” Roy mentioned.

“And Biden’s not doing something about it,” he continued.

“He is doubling down on it. … You noticed in his speech final night time, doubling down on all of those points and now truly saying that we won’t belief the election earlier than we even have the election as a result of he is making an attempt to set the stage for it. He’ll refuse to acknowledge the science now on these vaccine mandates as a result of they’re to this point invested in it, they can not again away from it.”

Biden is “beholden to a radical left run by the “Squad,” and radical leftists and faculty boards and all of those … community-organizing teams all throughout the nation,” Roy mentioned.

“That is who is guiding this nation,” he mentioned. “That is who’s main the president to observe this leftist agenda, and we see it bearing out throughout all the points.”