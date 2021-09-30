Democrats Move To Avert Shutdown, But Division Imperatives Biden’s Agenda

WASHINGTON — Democrats drafted legislation Wednesday to block a government shutdown this week, but they were desperately trying to salvage President Biden’s domestic agenda, as conservative-leaning holdouts dented an ambitious $3.5 trillion social safety net. and had dug up against the climate bill, which included many in the party. top priorities.

Congress leaders moved to address the most immediate threat, working at midnight on Thursday to complete a bill to prevent the default of government funding. Yet after intense negotiations to bridge bitter differences in their party over Mr Biden’s two biggest legislative priorities, the president and top Democrats appeared to be forever out of an agreement on their marquee social policy package, which the White House calls a build back. Is. better plan.

That, in turn, was affecting a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was set for a House vote on Thursday.

The fate of the two measures could define the success of Mr Biden’s presidency, and the intense conversation surrounding him has tested his skills as a deal maker, which he called a calling card during his campaign for the White House. as was exposed. But after several days of private meetings with lawmakers in the Oval Office and calling key players, Mr Biden was left with little of a deal.