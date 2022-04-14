Democrats move to upend their presidential nominating calendar



The Democratic National Committee is taking a big step to shake up its longtime presidential primary and the Caucasus calendar that has led Iowa and New Hampshire for decades.

On Wednesday, the DNC’s Rules and Regulations Committee voted to re-apply for state status in the 2024 calendar, along with the two states, Nevada and South Carolina, which host the third and fourth races on the DNC’s schedule. Other states interested in going to the top of the calendar can also apply.

The move by the rules and regulations panel, which oversees the party’s presidential-nominated calendar, could potentially allow a fifth state to receive engraving-out status, meaning it will hold a presidential-nominated preliminary election before March 2024, when the remaining states are allowed to start their competition.

The Iowa Caucus has introduced both the Democratic and Republican nominated calendars for half a century, and New Hampshire has held the first-country presidential primary for a century.

But many Democrats have knocked year after year against both states, claiming they are too white, lacking in a large urban area and not representing the Democratic Party, which has become increasingly diverse over the past few decades. Nevada and South Carolina are much more diverse than Iowa or New Hampshire.

Complicated issues, the Nevada Democrats passed a bill last year that would make the state’s presidential caucus a primary and aim to take the lead in the race for the White House ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire. And complicating Iowa’s problems was the dirty reporting of the 2020 Caucus, a national and international story and embarrassing incident for the Iowa Democrats as well as the DNC.

Iowa’s leadoff status faced scrutiny at the DNC’s winter meeting last month, as many members who spoke were clearly open to rearranging the presidential nominee calendar to better reflect the party’s growing diversity and values.

Among the speakers at the meeting was DNC member Mo Elithi, who has long been a proponent of manipulating the calendar. He stressed the need for change, “not four years from now – now.”

“I think states like New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina can make a compelling argument about how that fits into the picture,” said Elithi, a contributor to Gadget Clock. “I have a harder time seeing this with Iowa, but Iowa should have the right to sue us.”

States now expecting states to maintain or expect to achieve the initial status of the Rules and Regulations Committee will now have to submit a letter of intent after May 6, with a formal application one month later. These states will present them to the committee in late June, and the panel will make recommendations for the newly designated calendar lineup in early July. The full DNC membership will vote on the 2024 calendar when the National Party convenes its summer meeting after the summer.

In addition to the four current four early voting states, Michigan and New Jersey have indicated they will apply for engraved-out status.

The issues to be considered in the Rules and Regulations Committee’s plan will be considered when deciding which states will be first in the 2024 calendar. These include ethnic, racial and regional diversity, a state’s mix of urban, suburban and rural voters, and a state’s rivalry in general elections.

Ross Wilburn, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a statement: “Iowa will apply to stay in the very early window and we look forward to pursuing our case with enthusiasm. Significant changes to the Caucasus will address the concerns that have been raised that will make them easier, more transparent and more accessible. ”

Troy Price, executive director of New Hampshire, told Gadget Clock in a statement that New Hampshire would maintain its position on the calendar. “New Hampshire has a great story to tell and we look forward to sharing it in the coming weeks and months,” he said. “Make no mistake, however, that New Hampshire will hold its first primary in the country.”

Although the DNC continues to change its nominated calendar, there is no such move in the rival Republican National Committee.

An RNC panel overseeing the nominated calendar voted at the Jatiya Party’s winter meeting in early February not to make any changes to the current schedule.

The panel was led by Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufman and included Republican chairs from the states of New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. Full RNC membership will vote on its 2024 calendar during their summer meeting in early August.