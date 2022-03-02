World

Democrats pivot on masks as Biden pollster says they ‘risk paying dearly’ for mandates ahead of midterms

24 hours ago
The Democratic Party has dramatically moved on the masked mandate because opinion polls suggest that continued restrictions could spell political suicide before the midterm elections.

Exactly one year after lifting the masked mandate in Republican-led states, he said that “Neanderthal thinking”, President Biden gave his first State of the Union address on Tuesday to a crowd of masked Democrats who once led the way in supporting the lockdown order. .

Democrats jump on course against Kovid sanctions before mid-term

With 215.7 million Americans now fully vaccinated, almost every state, with the notable exception of Hawaii, has relaxed or repealed the mask order, and Congress and the White House have formally dropped their requirements in the days leading up to Biden’s historic speech. Many have questioned the timing of such a decision to lift the mandate, which Democrats have insisted is based entirely on science.

During his speech, Biden unveiled a new COVID-19 initiative to bring Americans back to a “more normal routine”, apparently acknowledging a shift in public perceptions of the need to move beyond the virus.

President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, where he is praised by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Americans can take off their masks, go back to work, stay in the classroom and move on safely,” the president said Tuesday.

According to a recent survey by Monmouth University, 70% of Americans say it is time for the country to move on from the epidemic and support the declining number of covid-related orders among Americans. President Biden’s approval rating on Covid’s management is underwater, with one-time strength, according to the survey, 43% approval and 53% disapproval.

Less than a month after that vote, Biden’s polling firm, Impact Research, issued a memo to Democrats saying they should “take credit for ending the COVID crisis episode of the COVID war” and “stop talking about sanctions.”

Molly Murphy of Impact Research and Brian Striker wrote in a Feb. 24 memo, “If we still focus on how bad things are and how bad they can be, we’ve set Democrats as failures that we can’t navigate through.” Published by Punchbowl News.

“When 99% of Americans can get vaccinated, we do more harm than good with voters voting for our third year in a row. And, if Democrats maintain a posture that COVID prefers caution rather than learning how to live in a world where Covid exists.” “But they do not dominate, they risk paying for it in November.”

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looks at a copy of Biden's speech to the left.

Swing states such as Michigan, Colorado and Pennsylvania were among the first Democrat-led states to relax COVID-19 restrictions last year, as they faced a fierce battle to retain their razor-thin majority in the House and Senate this November.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is running for re-election this year, implemented some stringent COVID-19 orders in the country in 2020, including a ban on travel between the two residences and the sale of non-essential items. He lifted most of his restrictions last summer and has since pushed for vaccines to be the best way to spread the word.

Colorado Gov. Jared Police, who is also running for re-election, has taken a similar approach and refused to implement any new mandate.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, who is unable to run again this year, has resigned, saying in December, “Local municipalities, as you know, I think they should be free to do whatever they want,” echoed Florida Gov. Ron Desantis. Like so many Republicans have been condemned for speaking out over the past two years.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who had just won the Blue Garden State by a landslide in November, lifted his school mask mandate in February after a decline in Omicron alternative lawsuits, and a Democrat from California, Delaware, Oregon. Connecticut and New York follow the fast course.

