Democrats point to leaked Supreme Court draft in new fundraising message



After Politico released a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Rowe v. Wade if published, Democrats focused on the expected verdict and its implications for abortion rights in a new fundraising message.

In an email from “The Democrats” sent from the JoeBiden.com domain under the Biden Harris banner, the party said that due to the expected Supreme Court ruling, reproductive rights would remain “on the ballot” in this year’s midterm elections.

“We will fight whatever we have to make sure Republicans respond to their party’s relentless onslaught, but we can’t do without you,” the email said.

With high inflation, the border crisis and the failure in Afghanistan, Democrats have been politically upset and Republicans are optimistic about the possibility of taking control of the House and Senate.

Now, the Democratic National Committee is using the issue of abortion to build support from their foundation.

“The DNC is the only body tasked with electing Democrats to the Senate from the school board. Organized efforts, voter protection, and more Democrats now run $ 25 to counter ongoing Republican attacks.”

The email links to an ActBlue grant page where people can pay DNC.

If Democrats can retain control of the Senate, it will allow them to secure any future judicial nominations that President Biden can make during his presidency. In addition, increasing their majority in the House and Senate will make it easier for them to pass legislation that would codify a federal right to abortion without taking drastic steps to eliminate filibuster, which Republicans and some Democrats oppose.