Democrats Prepare for Vote on Tracy Stone-Manning to Lead Bureau of Land Management

WASHINGTON – Democrats are preparing to make their voices heard by the appointment of Tracy Stone-Manning as head of the Bureau of Land Management, despite united opposition from Republicans who have called her an “eco-terrorist” because of her involvement in a tree planting episode as a graduate student in the 1980s.

The vote on his nomination, scheduled for Thursday in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, sets up a battle between Republicans and Democrats for an agency at the center of climate policy.

The Bureau of Land Management is an agency of the Home Office that oversees grazing, logging and drilling on 245 million acres of public land and manages 700 million acres of mineral rights. It is responsible for balancing the extraction of oil, gas and coal with recreation and the protection of natural resources. It’s also critical to President Biden’s goal of phasing out oil and gas drilling on federal lands – a plan that is being challenged by 15 states led by Republican attorneys general.

“The concerns that many people have about Stone-Manning’s appointment are that she will be more on the side of protecting public lands for public purposes, and people who want public lands to be used for more. development don’t like it, ”said Mark Squillace, professor of natural resource law at the University of Colorado at Boulder.