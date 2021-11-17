Democrats Press for House Censure of Gosar for Violent Anime Video



He raised eyebrows in March after a white nationalist group tweeted a meme asking a prostitute for the tagline “Tell everyone America is inevitable.”

For Democrats, animated video was the ultimate straw.

“It was a vile, dangerous provocation for violence,” said Maryland Representative Stany H. The majority of leaders, Hoyer said. “In my 40 years of service in the United States Congress, I have never seen anything so terrible, and unfortunately it is a pattern.” He said he wanted Republican leaders to work for self-discipline, but added that “action must be taken.”

In the resolution, Democrats blamed Mr. Gossar for targeting Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, stating that “violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon that means silencing women and discouraging them from empowering and participating in public life. The result was.

Republicans say the democratic majority is setting a dangerous precedent by acting against minorities. Earlier this year, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to remove Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green from her committee assignment in which she spoke out against violence against Democrats in Congress.

“In the years to come, this example could be used to give a majority veto power on minority committee assignments,” said Tom Cole, a Republican from Oklahoma. “It’s a dangerous, dark road to get under the organization.”

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, a spokesman for California, declined to comment publicly on the video, but told reporters Tuesday that he had told lawmakers he would not accept “any action or violence against another member.” Arizona Republicans called Mr. Gosser after he posted the video, and mentioned that he deleted the video after his call.

The last time the House condemned an MP was in 2010, when New York Democrat Charles B Rangel was found guilty of misconduct, including failing to pay income tax and abusing his position for the campaign. Donations

Jonathan Weizmann Contributed to the report.