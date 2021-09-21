Democrats propose bill to raise debt limit, setting up a clash with Republicans

The House is expected to pass legislation on Tuesday that will keep the government funded by early December, lift the federal borrowing limit through the end of 2022 and provide about $35 billion in emergency funding for Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery, Setting up a conflict with Republicans who have warned they will oppose the measure.

The bill, which Democrats released on Tuesday, hours before a planned vote, is designed to prevent government shutdowns if funding lapses next week and avoid loan default for the first time if the Treasury Department reaches its lending authorization limit within weeks. is required. But it is steeped in partisan politics, with Republicans refusing to allow an increase in the debt limit when Democrats control Congress and the White House.

By combining an increase in the debt limit with a spending package, Democrats hoped to pressure Republicans to drop their opposition. But few, if any, Republicans are expected to support it.

And 50-50 chances of passage in the Senate appeared bleak amid widespread opposition by Republicans, who have said they will neither vote for the legislation nor allow it to proceed in the chamber, where it needs 60 votes to proceed. is required.