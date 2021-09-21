Democrats propose bill to raise debt limit, setting up a clash with Republicans
The House is expected to pass legislation on Tuesday that will keep the government funded by early December, lift the federal borrowing limit through the end of 2022 and provide about $35 billion in emergency funding for Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery, Setting up a conflict with Republicans who have warned they will oppose the measure.
The bill, which Democrats released on Tuesday, hours before a planned vote, is designed to prevent government shutdowns if funding lapses next week and avoid loan default for the first time if the Treasury Department reaches its lending authorization limit within weeks. is required. But it is steeped in partisan politics, with Republicans refusing to allow an increase in the debt limit when Democrats control Congress and the White House.
By combining an increase in the debt limit with a spending package, Democrats hoped to pressure Republicans to drop their opposition. But few, if any, Republicans are expected to support it.
And 50-50 chances of passage in the Senate appeared bleak amid widespread opposition by Republicans, who have said they will neither vote for the legislation nor allow it to proceed in the chamber, where it needs 60 votes to proceed. is required.
The law would extend government funding until December 3, giving lawmakers more time to negotiate a dozen annual spending bills that are otherwise on track to expire when the new fiscal year begins on October 1. The package will also provide $6.3 billion. $28.6 billion to help resettle Afghan refugees to the United States and rebuild communities from hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.
“It is important that Congress pass this legislation expeditiously to support critical education, health, housing and public safety programs and to provide emergency assistance for disaster survivors and Afghan evacuees,” said Appropriations Committee Chairman of Connecticut. Representative Rosa Delaro said.
But a decision by Democratic leaders to link it to a law lifting the federal debt limit by December 16, 2022 could jeopardize a generally routine effort to stave off government shutdowns, increasing the risk of an eventual fiscal disaster.
Republicans, led by Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have warned for weeks that they had no intention of helping Democrats raise limits on the Treasury Department’s borrowing ability. While the loan has been made with the approval of both parties, Mr McConnell has repeatedly pointed to Democrats’ efforts to push the multi-trillion-dollar bill into law over Republican opposition.
Democrats who joined with Republicans during the Trump administration to raise the debt limit have argued that the GOP is setting a double standard that threatens to sabotage the economy. Should the government default on its debt in the first place, it would spark a financial crisis, shake confidence in the US debt and depress the stock market.
The spending measure, which Republicans have indicated they will support on their own, will also provide the Israeli government with $1 billion for its Iron Dome air defense system against short-range rockets.
Progressive Democrats who have accused Israel of human rights violations against Palestinians and in some cases called for the suspension of US military aid to Jerusalem were holding off on that funding on Tuesday, leaving the bill’s fate uncertain.
Republicans are urging their rank-and-file members to vote against the law, and Democratic leaders can’t afford to lose many votes.
#Democrats #propose #bill #raise #debt #limit #setting #clash #Republicans
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.