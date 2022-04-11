Democrats risk repeating errors from VA gov race by siding against parents’ rights



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Guardians were the influential voice that turned the tide of the 2021 Virginia Governorate Race in favor of Republican now-Governor Glenn Yankin.

However, there are concerns that the 2021 campaign by former Democratic Party Governor Terry McAuliffe of Virginia risks repeating the mistake of bias against parental rights in education.

Both Republicans and Democrats have expressed their views on the issue of parenting in their children’s education.

Florida Parental Rights Bill Labels ‘Say No to Gay’ Despite Popular Democratic Efforts

House Minority Whip Steve Scalis, R-La., Has branded Democrats a priority in waging a “war against parents,” and said Republicans are “one of the many factors that will help Republicans overthrow the House.”

“The big-government Democrats have made fighting their parents their number one priority over the past year, from colluding with union officials to keep their children’s schools closed, to trying to identify parents as domestic terrorists for active interest.” Educate their kids by talking, ”says Scalise.

“Now, Biden and his extremist allies are redoubling this frenzy by trying to force sex education on five-year-olds without the consent of their parents.”

“As we have seen in Virginia, parents will not stand up for this and will not support a political party that seeks to deprive their children of the right to say in education,” he continued. “Republicans will continue to stand up for parents and children against this liberal madness and government control, and this is one of the many reasons to return to the House in November.”

Alice Stefanik, chairwoman of the House Republican Conference in New York, told Gadget Clock Digital that parents are “not the primary stakeholders in educating their children, the federal government or far-left workers.”

“Democrat politicians across the United States have failed to learn these lessons from Glenn Yankin’s historic victory in Virginia last November and are now doomed nationally to the same fate as Terry McAuliffe,” Stefanik said. “When House Republicans gain a majority this November, we will pass our Parental Rights Bill. This law will make it clear that parents are important and that they should have a voice in their child’s education.”

Meanwhile, Jesse Genco, a spokesman for Virginia Democrat Republican Elaine Luria’s re-election campaign, told Gadget Clock Digital that “as a mother, Rep. Luria recognizes the importance of parents’ role in educating their children.”

“Representative Luria will continue to fight for Hampton Road, and our campaign will be laser-centered on the most important issues for affordable and accessible healthcare, quality education, opportunities for all families, service improvement for senior and military personnel, and the most important issues for the coast. Virginian,” Genco continued. Gone.

Yankin alumni and leaders of conservative education thought also valued Democrats’ advocacy against bills like the Florida Bill, which the Blue Party calls the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill.

Democrats are embracing McAuliffe’s “strategy” nationwide, said Matt Olking, Republican strategist at Axiom Strategy and communications director of Yonkin’s 2021 winning campaign.

MCAULIFFE says he does not believe parents should tell schools what to teach

“It’s Terry McAuliffe’s strategy again,” Walking said. “McAuliffe’s campaign was about January 6, claiming that Virginia’s economic growth and cost of living were justified, defending critical race theory and opposing parents’ right to education, including curriculum transparency.”

“Now Democrats across the country are moving on the same platform,” he continued. “It’s like they saw McAuliffe finally lose in a state where Biden won by 10 points and thought, ‘Catch my beer’.”

Jonathan Butcher, an education associate at the Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital that “any official advocating for parental rights today has lost the significance of this cultural moment.”

“The information is simple – schools are hiding information about their children from their parents; for example, there is evidence in school district operating manuals,” Butcher said. “Special interest groups are colluding with Washington to prevent parents from talking.”

“These parental rights bills are important because they ensure that parents have primary care for their children and are responsible for their moral and religious upbringing,” Butcher said. With advice or instructions. “

Butcher added that “policymakers and schools should make it easy for parents to be part of their child’s education, not difficult.”

Democrats’ nationwide pressure against a bill backed by Florida Gov. Ron Descentis may not resonate with Americans.

In Florida alone, the Democrats’ labeled “Don’t Say Gay” bill has garnered strong bipartisan support from voters, with several polls showing widespread approval of the bill.

In fact, 52 percent of Florida Democrats approved the Dissent-Supported Parental Rights in Education Bill, according to a survey by Floridians for Economic Advancement.

“As you may know, the Florida Legislature has passed a bill – labeled by opponents as a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill – that restricts the education of Florida school students on sexual orientation and gender identity,” a Morning Consult poll told respondents. “Some say limiting these discussions will protect children from inappropriate classroom issues, others say it will block important conversations about LGBTQ issues. How much do you support or oppose the following points in the bill?”

Of all respondents, 50% said they strongly supported or partially supported key aspects of the law. Only 37% of those surveyed said they clearly opposed the mainstream of the bill.

Timothy Neroji of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.