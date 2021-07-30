Democrats Scramble to Act on Eviction Moratorium Extension

House Democrats rushed to garner the votes needed to extend the federal moratorium on evictions until the end of the year – a long-drawn-out attempt to prevent the freeze from expiring on Saturday – on Friday on Friday. leaders have expressed frustration with President Biden for bringing the issue to them. .

“We would like the CDC to extend the moratorium, that’s where it can be done,” President Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal agency that imposed the moratorium last fall.

“The point is, almost $ 50 billion has been allocated – $ 46 billion. Less than 10% of that amount has been spent, around $ 3 billion, ”she said. “Why should tenants be punished for the system not putting money in their pockets to pay rent to landlords? “