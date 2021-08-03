Democrats Seek $500 Billion in Climate Damages From Big Polluting Companies

WASHINGTON – Democrats in Congress want to tax Exxon, Chevron and a handful of other big oil and gas companies, saying the biggest climate polluters should pay for floods, wildfires and other disasters that scientists have linked to the burning of fossil fuels.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen’s bill asks the Treasury Department and the Environmental Protection Agency to identify the companies that emitted the most greenhouse gases into the atmosphere from 2000 to 2019 and assess a royalty based on the quantities emitted.

This could generate around $ 500 billion over the next decade, according to Van Hollen. The money would go to fund clean energy research and development and help communities cope with floods, fires and other disasters that scientists say are becoming more destructive and frequent due to the Global warming.

The bill for the biggest polluters could reach $ 6 billion per year, spread over 10 years, according to a draft of the plan.