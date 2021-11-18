Democrats’ spending bill aims to collect a minimum tax from large, profitable corporations.
At least 70 large companies in the United States will pay more taxes under the new minimum tax, which is proposed by Democrats as a way to pay bills that go beyond Congress, according to an analysis released by Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Thursday.
The first look at which companies may face higher tax bills under the proposal is that the companies, which have zero federal tax liability, are required to impose a minimum tax of 15 per cent on companies earning more than $ 1 billion. The $ 1.85 trillion social policy and climate bill includes the plan as a source of revenue that President Biden is trying to push through Congress.
The new tax will apply to so-called book income that companies report to their shareholders but not to the IRS. Many for-profit companies can reduce or eliminate their tax liability by using tax credits, deductions and previous losses. .
The book aims to raise money from companies without raising the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent. Mr Biden had originally promised to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 per cent, but moderate Democrats have opposed the proposal.
Ms Warren’s report found that companies such as Amazon, FedEx, Google, Facebook, General Motors, T-Mobile and Verizon would have to pay more to the United States government for taxes. A recent report by the Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the proposal will generate $ 319 billion over 10 years.
“While the giant corporations have figured out how to play the system so that the cost of running the country is borne by the hardworking families, these large corporations take away all profits and pay little or nothing in taxes,” Ms Warren said in an interview. . “It’s time to dump her.”
Ms. Warren’s office used data compiled by a non-partisan organization on taxation and financial policy on publicly traded companies in the Fortune 500 and S&P 500. The analysis looked at the company’s current income tax costs or how much they paid in the US. Federal taxes and foreign taxes in 2020.
According to Ms. Warren’s analysis, Amazon was able to reduce its tax rate by 11.5 percent in 2020, instead of 21 percent. The tech company would have paid $ 836 million more in federal and foreign income taxes, had the minimum tax been applied. Ms. Warren’s analysis. Amazon declined to comment.
The report also found that FedEx has an effective tax rate of 7.2 percent and that if the new tax had been applied, it would have paid $ 518 million more in 2020. FedEx said the analysis was “premature” and paid all taxes. Get tired of it.
“Unless we get clear details about the proposed corporate minimum tax calculation, it is premature to assume or estimate how the tax will apply to certain companies,” FedEx spokesman Chris Allen said in a statement.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.
According to a letter to more than 260 members of Congress in the field of accounting education, “the potential politicization of the FASB will lead to lower quality financial accounting standards and lower-quality financial accounting yields.”
The group also hinted that companies under the new proposal are likely to report lower profits to their shareholders in order to reduce their tax bills. He suggested that the idea of using book income as an alternative tax base is very complex.
“If there is a problem with the tax system, it will be clearer and easier to fix the tax code,” he wrote.
