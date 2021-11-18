Democrats’ spending bill aims to collect a minimum tax from large, profitable corporations.

At least 70 large companies in the United States will pay more taxes under the new minimum tax, which is proposed by Democrats as a way to pay bills that go beyond Congress, according to an analysis released by Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Thursday.

The first look at which companies may face higher tax bills under the proposal is that the companies, which have zero federal tax liability, are required to impose a minimum tax of 15 per cent on companies earning more than $ 1 billion. The $ 1.85 trillion social policy and climate bill includes the plan as a source of revenue that President Biden is trying to push through Congress.

The new tax will apply to so-called book income that companies report to their shareholders but not to the IRS. Many for-profit companies can reduce or eliminate their tax liability by using tax credits, deductions and previous losses. .

The book aims to raise money from companies without raising the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent. Mr Biden had originally promised to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 per cent, but moderate Democrats have opposed the proposal.