Democrats Struggle to Energize Their Base as Frustrations Mount



Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats agree that an important part of the challenge facing their party is structural: with a narrow congressional majority, the party cannot pass anything unless the entire caucus agrees. That enables moderate Democrats like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin III to resist some of the big promises he made to his supporters, including a comprehensive voting rights bill.

A more aggressive approach may not ultimately lead to the passage of an immigration or voting rights law, but it will signal to Democrats that Mr. Biden is fighting for them, said Faiz Shakir, a close adviser to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Mr Shakir and others worry that focusing on two key pieces of legislation – the Infrastructure and Expenditure Bill – is not enough to encourage supporters who are skeptical of the federal government’s ability to improve their lives.

“I am a supporter of Biden, a supporter of the agenda, and I am disappointed and disappointed that he has been allowed to move in that direction,” said Mr Shakir, who managed Mr Sanders’ 2020 presidential election. “It looks like we have President Manchin instead of President Biden in this discussion.”

He further added: “So the president looks weak.”

How much attention should be paid to the moderate swing voters against the hardline democratic constituency makes a difference in the long-running political debate that has plagued the party: is it more important to strengthen the foundation or persuade the swing voters? And can Democrats do both at the same time?

White House advisers argue that the winning swing voters, especially the suburban independents who play a major role in the battlefield districts, will keep the Democrats in power – or at least control their mid-term losses. They see the decline in Democrats’ core groups as a reflection of a challenging political moment – rising inflation, persistent epidemics, uncertainty about schools – rather than being unhappy with the administration’s priorities.

“This is November 2021, not September 2022,” said John Anzalon, Mr Biden’s spokesman. “If we pass the Build Back Better, there’s a good message in the middle of the bell ringing on Labor Day about what we’ve done for the people.”

Despite the $ 3.5 trillion plan originally sought by Mr Biden, a bill passed by the House earlier this month proposes childcare, care for the elderly, prescription drugs and financial aid for the college, as well as the largest investment ever made. Slow climate change. But some of the most popular policies will not be felt by voters until the midterm elections, or will affect many infrastructure projects.