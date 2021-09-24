Democrats take a fresh look at carbon tax in Sinema’s income tax stance

The latter tax, backed by Mr Weyden, would be designed to ensure that other countries with looser environmental regulations would not be able to sell their goods at lower prices to American consumers and gain a competitive advantage. Under WTO rules, it may be difficult for the United States to impose such an import tax—essentially, tariffs on goods from heavily polluting countries—unless its own industry is also subject to one. be.

Mr Widen’s staff members, who are now writing that language, are considering a domestic carbon tax that could start at $15 to $18 a ton, and that would increase over time, according to two people familiar with the matter. According to those who were not authorized to speak. On the record. The tax would be applied directly to coal mining companies, large natural gas processing plants and oil refiners, based on the emissions associated with their products, with one exception: Oil refiners would be charged very high fees for the production of diesel fuel and petrochemicals, But not gasoline—a way to try to stop the cost escalation from killing most American drivers at the pump.

But even though they may win Ms. Cinema to the plan, others may not agree. Democrats still feel the brunt of former President Barack Obama’s failed attempt to pass a climate change bill that would have forced polluters to pay a fee for their fossil fuel emissions. After it was passed by the House in 2009, Republicans campaigned against it as an “energy tax.” The bill failed in the Senate and contributed to the Democrats’ loss of the House in 2010.

Climate activists are trying to make Ms. Cinema a case for the politics of the time and climate. “I can tell you that our volunteers have made 1,444 calls and emails to the Arizona Senate and House offices over the past few months,” wrote Steve Valk, a spokesman for the Citizens Climate Lobby, which wants a price on carbon pollution.

An important test of whether Ms. Cinema will support the carbon tax will be its impact on Arizona’s economy. Her state has suffered a record drought, which scientists say has been worsened by climate change – and is home to a growing solar power industry.

Robert Aiken, vice president of federal affairs at Pinnacle West Capital, a Phoenix-based company that owns the largest electric utility in Arizona, said he spoke with a staff member of the Arizona congressional office on Thursday about a potential carbon tax provision. in the budget bill.

“We were asked about it for the first time an hour ago from Capitol Hill,” he said on Thursday afternoon. He said the company could not yet say whether it would support the law until it analyzed the details closely.