Democrats to force Senate vote on abortion bill after Supreme Court leak



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Senate Democrats will vote next Wednesday on a bill to code abortion protection in Rowe v. Wade, hinting at plans to reverse the court’s precedent after a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked this week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, announced the planned vote at a news conference Thursday, which will be a systematic vote rather than a final passage of the bill.

The vote will almost certainly fail because Republicans are expected to make it filibuster. Democrats, however, are expected to make the cut before the midterm elections, occupying an issue where they believe the public is on their side.

FORLOWING ROE V WADE CONCLUSION LIKE CONFLICT

“Republican politicians across the country are passing laws. American women, your body, our choice. So much for a limited government party,” Schumer said.

“And now that Republican courts are on the verge of breaking the five-decade precedent, Republicans suddenly don’t want to talk about their involvement in this effort,” he continued. “You asked them if they supported the cancellation of Rowe v. Wade? They changed the subject.”

A Politico report earlier this week published a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would completely reverse Rowe v. Wade’s precedent. Roe was in a 1973 Supreme Court case that ruled that abortion had a constitutional right, which was linked to the right to privacy.

Conservatives have long protested the decision as a weak judicial practice, while Democrats have called it a key protection of women’s rights.

If the court actually votes to overturn Roke, which it will do in late June or early July before its term expires, the decision to allow legal abortion will return to the individual states, unless Congress succeeds in passing a nationwide law.

The Senate almost certainly failed to pass any abortion bill with its current 50-50 makeup, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Con. In the meantime, abortion will be a major issue for Democrats, he said.

“This fight is going to happen now. It will happen in a few weeks when these measures are voted on the Senate floor,” Blumenthal said. “Every senator must be held accountable. There will be reproductive rights on the ballot this November.”

Kelly Fares of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.