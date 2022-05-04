Democrats use leaked SCOTUS opinion to push bill legalizing some abortions for all 9 months



Democrats are pushing for another vote on a bill that would legalize some abortions within all nine months of a woman’s pregnancy.

On Tuesday, Democratic senators pushed for another vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act.

The Women’s Health Protection Act was passed through the House last year after Texas and other red states passed more prohibited abortion laws.

Surrounded by several of his Senate colleagues, Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Con, called for another vote in the upper house on the law.

The bill is a top chamber rehash Impossible However, the threshold for voting on the bill has been set at 60 – something that a 50-50 Democrat majority in the Senate cannot do.

That’s true cued Capitol Hill called on progressives to drop the Philipbuster so they could change Senate rules to remove political provisions and pass bills on the general majority line, Vice President Harris was a tie-breaker.

However, West Virginia Democrat Senators Joe Manchin and Kirsten Cinema were true to their word about not supporting the assassination of Philipbuster.

Susan B. Marjorie Danenfelser, president of the Anthony List, said the Senate had sunk the bill for the first time because the law was “extreme” and “deeply unpopular.”

“Democrats who support abortion will never stop – even threatening judges and destroying America’s basic institutions – forcing their radical agenda across the country,” Danenfelser told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement Wednesday. “The abortion law until birth will include virtually unlimited abortion ‘rights’ in federal law and will block common ground pro-life laws across the country, including restrictions on late abortions, severe discriminatory abortions, and bans on unborn children if they experience pain. Lots. “

“It has already failed in the Senate once this year because it is extremely and deeply unpopular. The vast majority of Americans support the abortion threshold, but Biden-Schumer Democrats want to block those who call abortion ‘sacred,'” he continued. “The risk of Dobbs’ decision and the midterm elections is greater for countless unborn children, their mothers and America than ever before.”

“Although the planned Parenthood-led abortion lobby spent $ 150 million to elect Democrats in favor of abortion, our pro-life ground team is working to educate them and reach out to 8 million battlefield voters in their homes to hold extremists accountable,” he added.

The Women’s Health Protection Act will effectively codify Rowe v. Wade, creating the necessary provisions for states to allow access to abortions regardless of their legislation where women will be allowed to abort a child unless a single healthcare provider says pregnancy is a risk to maternal health or life, regardless. Fetal function .

In addition, the bill relaxes with the definition of the term “health care provider”, which gives midwives, nurses practitioners and medical assistants the power to recommend and perform abortions.

This means that a midwife who cannot be a licensed physician or has no experience performing complex surgical procedures will be legally allowed to recommend and deliver a late abortion to a child unless they pose a risk to the mother’s health.