Democrats want a ‘climate corps’. They just can’t agree how to make it.

Low-income communities and people of color are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change because of historical inequalities. In recognition of that fact, Massachusetts Senator Edward J. Legislation introduced by Markey and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats, would require that at least half of the climate corps members “come from low-resource communities of need.” In addition, at least half of the investment will support projects in underserved communities, with at least 10 percent being spent in Native American lands.

His bill, which is backed by major environmental groups such as the Sunrise Movement, would create a climate corps as part of AmeriCorps.

“Thousands of young people are going to work for the future of our country,” Mr. Markey said. Within five years, he said, a civic climate corps “will become part of the nation’s personality in how a whole new generation views climate change.”

This worries some Republicans.

“What exactly does that mean?” Representative Tom McClintock of California asked at a recent hearing. “Does this mean that the taxpayer organizes a funded community effort? Young climate pioneers in every neighborhood to report who is watering their lawns, whose chimneys are smoking, who taboo climate disruption.” spreading?”

Others noted that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Preservation Corps was created when the United States was suffering from 20 percent unemployment. This is not the current situation, where the national unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in August and many companies are finding it difficult to find workers.

Arkansas Representative Bruce Westerman, the top Republican on the House Committee on Natural Resources, called the Civilian Climate Corps a “make-work program” that would “compete against American businesses at a time when ‘help wanted’ signs remained in windows. “

Ultimately, however, Republicans are not in a position to influence the package because the party has already indicated that members will unanimously oppose the sweeping $3.5 trillion budget bill. The fate of the program is up to Democrats and whether they can reach an agreement, supporters of the Climate Corps said.