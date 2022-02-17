World

Democrats who investigated Russian interference won’t speak on Durham filings

Democrats investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election have remained silent since the latest Durham filing, indicating that operatives used Internet traffic related to the Trump Tower and the White House as part of an effort to link Trump with Russia.

Susman responds to Attorney Durham’s complaint: Read it here

Gadget Clock Digital has reached out to the offices of 14 Democrats who sat on the House and Senate intelligence committees during their respective Russia investigations to comment on the latest developments.

From the House side, these politicians include delegates Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Joaquin Castro, Mike Quigley, Jackie Spear, Andre Carson and Jim Hims. On behalf of the Senate, they sense. Includes Mark Warner, Diane Feinstein, Ron Wyden, Martin Heinrich, Joe Manchin, Angus King and now-Vice President Kamala Harris.

No office responded. Similarly, no one seems to have addressed the issue in public.

U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, outside of federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, following the sentencing of former Governor John Rowland. (Via Bob McDonnell / Hartford Corinthian / Tribune News Service Getty Images)

Trump says Durham probe unveils ‘time of the century’, predicts it’s just the beginning

A recent Durham filing alleges that a “tech executive-1” and his associates, including Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign lawyer, were involved in a “special healthcare” operation involving Internet traffic related to Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building. Exploited “. And to bring Trump to a federal government agency affiliated with Russia in order to establish a “presumption” and “narrative” in the executive office of the President of the United States.

Durham The filing alleges that Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, who is accused of making false statements to federal agents as part of a special counsel investigation, brought Trump-Russia allegations – which Durham said were “partly dependent” on “traffic” collected from servers. “It simply came to our notice then Marked as CIA.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally on July 14, 2016.

Clinton campaign lawyer Susman has asked the court to “strike” Durham’s ‘factual background’ from the latest filing.

Durham, in a filing section labeled “Factual Background,” said the individuals involved were “mining” traffic and other data “for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump.

John Durham and Michael Susman.

According to the latest Durham filing, Sussmann “collected and reported the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a US-based Internet company (Internet Company 1) and a Clinton technology executive (Tech Executive 1).”

According to the filing, Susman’s billing records reflect her “repeated” billing of Clinton’s campaign to work on the “Russian Bank-1 complaint.”

The filing further reveals that Susman and the “tech executive” met and contacted other law partners who served as general advisers to Clinton’s campaign.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to the report.

