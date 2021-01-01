Demonstration of Indian Farmers ‘Union: RSS Farmers’ Association’s agitation for better compensation of farmers:

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged the agitation in the capital on Wednesday as part of a nationwide agitation. BKS is demanding that the government bring in legislation to ensure that farmers get a fair return for their produce. BKS protested on Jantar Mantar. Union leaders have claimed that farmers in many parts of the country are not getting the minimum basic price (MSP).

BKS Delhi state president Harpal Singh Dagar said, “There should be a law that will give farmers a fair return for their produce.” He said the agitation was scheduled to start at 10 am but was delayed by an hour and a half due to Delhi Police.



Nahle pe dahla … Isn’t it to get rid of Rakesh Tikait’s plan to increase MSP before UP elections?

Dagar said, “Our agitation started at 11.30 am due to lack of coordination among Delhi Police officers. He was attended by 115 members of BKS. The agitation ended at 1.50 pm. However, police said they did not allow the protest.

The senior police official said, “We did not allow them to protest on Jantar Mantar. However, they came here and left shortly after. ‘

Rakesh Tikait asked the Modi government for a formula to increase MSP, saying – the biggest joke with farmers

The agitation is against three central agricultural laws enacted last year. A few days after a large meeting of farmers in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, BKS said it would launch a nationwide agitation on Wednesday to get farmers a fair price for their crops.

Speaking at a press conference here, BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Chaudhary had said, “The minimum base price is an illusion. Farmers do not get MSP in all parts of the country. New strict laws should be enacted to ensure that farmers get a fair return for their produce.

Chaudhary had claimed that only farmers in one or two states are benefiting from the MSP, while the rest of the farmers in the country are deprived of its benefits.