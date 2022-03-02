World

Dems Cuellar, Cisneros head to runoff in Texas US House primary

U.S. Republican Henry Queller, the nine-term incumbent and most recent anti-abortion House Democrat, escaped defeat in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Texas – but will move to fight progressive immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros, according to the Associated Press.

The rematch was a preliminary rematch for candidates in 2020 after Cisneros lost nearly 4 percentage points in the 28th congressional district of the state of South Texas, crashing Queller.

Cisneros, 28, represents the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which seeks to overthrow the moderate ruling party.

AOC and Justice Democrats target a handful of moderate Democrats between 2022

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Left, and Democratic U.S. House candidate Jessica Cisneros in Texas, speaking to reporters in San Antonio, Texas, February 22, 2022.

(Getty Images)

Cicero’s campaign was supported by progressive representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DNY, Sen. Barney Sanders, I-VT, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mas.

Ocasio-Cortez, who campaigned for Cicero in San Antonio last month, told the crowd that Texas’ turning blue was “inevitable” and that “if we flip Texas, we will turn the country upside down.”

Ocasio-Cortez denounced Queller as a “disliked dam” in a Feb. 9 tweet when congressmen denounced him as a “far-left celebrity.”

Tuesday’s election comes after the FBI raided Queller’s Laredo home and campaign office in January as part of a federal investigation into Azerbaijan’s South Caucasus country. Queller denies wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.

Queller was a clear critic of the Biden administration on the US-Mexico border issue. Last November, for example, he called on President Biden to replace Vice President Kamala Harris as his “border jar” and claimed that Harris “did not try there.”

READ Also  UK Oldham sadistic couple jailed for kidanpping and brutally torture of man

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

