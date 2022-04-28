Dems face closing window for legislative wins before midterms shut down House, Senate floors



With less than seven months to go before the midterm elections, and before the business season closes, the window to add to Congress’ list of successes is closing fast.

This makes the next few weeks important for congressional Democrats who want to win the campaign. Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation, March 2021 American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill are their major achievements so far.

But it is not clear how much factionalism and propaganda they will soon be able to use in drafting agreements and legislation. And it’s even more unsettling whether a congressional action win could actually make a difference to voters in the fall.

“They can spend a lot of time praying for the Fed to do the right thing,” Larry Sabato, of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said about inflation.

That’s because the average American, Sabato says, “doesn’t follow Congress. They have no idea what they’re doing. They’re impressed.”

But James Walner, a senior fellow in governance at the R-Street Institute, said members of Congress aim to use the votes they take to create that impression among voters through their campaign speeches.

“Members are going to take over what they do, and they’re going to try to do it,” Walner said. “And members also have a great ability to explain the importance of different votes in their own minds.”

And the opportunity for members to do so before the election is fast running out.

The most likely high-profile bill Congress will deal with before the election – and most likely to pass – is its China Economic Competition Bill. The Senate passed a bipartisan version earlier this year, and the House passed its own version, largely on party lines. It has set up a “conference committee” between the two chambers, possibly proposing a single bill, each of which can now vote that Congress is back from vacation.

The size of the China bill may shrink during the conference, especially compared to the size of the House bill. But at least in that sense, according to James Walner, a senior fellow at the R-Street Institute for Governance, it could be too big to fail.

“There’s a definite logic to legislation. And as it goes, it’s a lot like a train. It’s getting harder and harder to stop as the speed increases. And that’s going to be the final stage of that process,” Walner said. “People in the conference want this bill to pass in the Senate. And so they won’t let anything be put there … which will somehow tank its potential and defeat the Senate in this final phase.”

“The biggest issue is the Competitiveness Act to regain production in the United States, to ensure that we are ahead of China in advanced technology. And the more we can produce in the United States, the better for the cost,” said Representative Roe Khanna, D-Calif. A member of the conference committee told Gadget Clock.

Sen. A spokesman for Tim Cain, D-Va., Added that Congress was “approving a final ‘Make It in America’ bill to increase American competition in the global economy, to help Americans get better-paying jobs and access at lower costs.”

When Congress returns later this month, additional coronavirus funding is set to become a priority for Democrats. This will be complicated by Republicans who may ask for a vote in Title 42 – a COVID-era provision that allows the deportation of most immigrants – as part of any agreement. Annoyed by Republicans and some moderate Democrats, President Biden is set to bring it back next month.

Also floating in the background is the possibility that Democrats could still pass something through budget reconciliation – the vehicle of the now-dead “Build Back Better” bill. Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., who killed “Build Back Better” last year, recently hinted that he may be open to a party-line effort centered on prescription drugs, tax reform and climate change.

A spokesman for Cain said he wanted something like “reducing the cost of childcare and prescription drugs, establishing universal pre-kindergarten and making transformative investments in clean energy”.

Khanna added that the climate bill is a top priority for progressives.

“If we don’t get bold investment in climate right now, who knows when we will,” he said. “I say relentlessly, let’s make a climate deal with Sen. Manchin to get 51 votes.”

But it all depends on whether Manchin is still interested in working with Democrat-only law. Following the release of the March inflation figures last week, Manchin said in a scathing statement that the United States must rule in terms of spending and that inflation is a problem, “a political party alone cannot fix.”

“Whether it’s the BBB or its successor, it’s going to be much softer than the original design. I’m not sure anything will happen,” Sabato said. “Maybe Manchin is joking again.”

“No Build Back Better Revival,” Manchin, DW.Va. Capitol told reporters on Tuesday that the bill, signed by the president, contained “cold water” “Not there.”

And even if Manchin makes a deal with the progressives, it still can’t merge with another moderate Democrat: the Sen. Kirsten movie, D-Ariz. A source familiar with the dynamics told Gadget Clock that “what might be good for Manchin may not be for the movie,” especially when it comes to taxes. Cinema made it clear that he was against the tax increase during the previous round of reunion talks.

Other issues could come to the fore before the interim period, including the Ukraine Fund, sanctions against Russia, fuel prices, allocation bills and laws on mental health and addiction. Judicial ethics will also be a hot topic among Democrats because of the recent controversy surrounding Virginia Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas. Some members of both sides want big technology rules and an agreement on sea shipping reform.

But Republicans say Democrats working to pass will not solve the problems Americans think about and will destroy them in the meantime.

“House Democrats’ priorities are not to unite with the American people. Instead of working to reduce inflation, reduce prices, secure borders, or stop violent crime, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Gadget Clock. “Democrats pass and propagate policies that make all these problems worse. Americans cannot afford one-party Democrat rule.”

“Democrats are in a lot of trouble trying to find something that can keep their hats off,” said Republican Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

Even if Democrats manage to smash and fix some red meat problems for their crumbling base, Sabato said the needle is unlikely to be removed.

“Maybe you’ll forgive the student loan. Maybe you’ll pass something that will make Manchin agree to climate change,” Sabato said. “Does it help? Maybe it’s one or two points. Will it be a reality in this intervening year? No.”