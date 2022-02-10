Dems’ masks coming off? | Gadget Clock



Good morning and welcome to Gadget Clock First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

DEMS ‘TURNAROUND – Democrats across the country are scrambling to reverse course on COVID-19 restrictions as this year’s midterm elections loom. Continue reading

‘HELPFUL ROLE’ – Turkey’s support of Ukraine in the face of a possible invasion by Russia, despite recent troubles with Europe, highlights Germany’s hesitancy as tensions remain high. Continue reading

SAGET NOT ALONE – The set of circumstances that reportedly killed popular comedian and TV actor Bob Saget last month are not uncommon, according to health officials. Approximately 166 Americans die from traumatic brain injury (TBI) related events each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Continue reading

ESPN’S SILENCE – ESPN and Northwestern University have remained silent after JA Adande, a professor at the school’s Medill School of Journalism, compared ongoing human rights abuses committed by China to election reform efforts in the US during an appearance on the Disney-owned network. Continue reading

OLYMPICS UPDATES – Check here for the latest updates from the Winter Games in Beijing. Continue reading

POLITICS

BIDEN WEAKER – Approval of President Biden’s performance continues to weaken as the administration works to deal with the Ukraine border conflict, rising inflation, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and chaos at the Mexican border. Continue reading

TWITTER ‘STORM’ – The Georgetown University Law Center lecturer at the center of a cancel culture controversy over a Twitter message hopes his situation can help improve the fraught state of American political discourse. Continue reading

TRUCKERS HEADING SOUTH? – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is aiming to get ahead of a planned demonstration in America, “tracking reports of a potential convoy” amid several Canadian truck protests against COVID mandates. Continue reading

DEFENSE DIVERSITY – The United States Department of Defense was blasted on social media after posting a tweet touting the need for “diversity” and “inclusion” in the military. Continue reading

TEST FOR BIDEN? – Nearly 40 Republican lawmakers are calling on President Biden, 79, to take a cognitive test, following the example set by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. Continue reading

OPINION

SEN. RAND PAUL – As the author or co-sponsor of more than two dozen criminal justice reform bills, I have a long history of working with Democrats to correct injustice in our system. Continue reading

REBECCA GRANT – Don’t write off Kyiv, but if Vladimir Putin attacks “any day” under cover of war games in Belarus starting this week, President Biden will have an instant decision to make. Continue reading

PETE SESSIONS – The Biden administration and Democrats have waged war on the American oil and gas industry, all while Russia expands its oil and gas footprint around the world. President Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, stopped leasing on federal lands and unleashed regulations that have destroyed at least 10,000 good-paying oil and gas jobs. Continue reading

DR. BEN CARSON – Black History Month is upon us. Some will attempt to use it as a tool to push divisive agendas such as critical race theory or Black Lives Matter. But we must avoid such ideologies and remain focused on what unites us as a nation. Continue reading

ISAAC MOREHOUSE – It turns out, the story most young people have been told about the value of college degrees on the job market isn’t true, and it’s less true every day. Continue reading

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS DAY 81: Nearly two months ago, Pastor Corey Brooks proclaimed race was the least of his community’s problems. Yet so many Americans outside his community would insist race is the root of its poverty, illiteracy and violence. What these Americans fail to realize is engaging in race talk or race policies does nothing to uplift or inspire individuals to great heights. Continue reading

Follow along as Gadget Clock checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new one Rooftop Revelation.

FOX BUSINESS

INFLATION GROWS – The newest inflation data is expected to show another jaw-dropping figure as the price for a bevy of everyday consumer goods soared higher. Continue reading

SNOOP’S EMPIRE – Rapper Snoop Dogg has reportedly acquired Death Row Records, which released his debut album nearly three decades ago and launched his career. Continue reading

LOWER PRESCRIPTION COSTS – President Biden will visit Culpeper, Virginia, Thursday and is expected to call attention to the “unacceptable” cost of medications in the US Continue reading

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE

ELI’S PREVIEW – Retired NFL star Eli Manning, in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital, says he doesn’t think the Bengals or Rams need advice going into Sunday’s big game but recommends they continue their same routines leading to kickoff. Continue reading

AMERICA BY BIKE – A former Uber driver from Syracuse, New York, who is cycling to all 50 US state capitals in one year, is detailing the beauty and wonder of each American city he reaches. Continue reading

BALDWIN’S RETURN – Alec Baldwin’s quick return to work might have moviegoers questioning his “sincerity” after the “Rust” shooting left him saying he might never act again, according to an industry expert. Continue reading

McCONAUGHEY SPEAKS – Matthew McConaughey, 52, recently recalled what inspired him to consider running for governor of Texas during an interview with Gadget Clock Digital. Continue reading

CHAPPELLE NOT JOKING – Comedian Dave Chappelle has threatened to pull his investments in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he lives, over a potential new housing development in the area. Continue reading

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Three Democrats joined the Republican minority in the Virginia state Senate to pass a bill making masks optional in the state’s schools, which GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a “defining moment for parents and kids” and evidence of a growing “bipartisan movement” to empower parental rights. Watch now

PIC OF THE DAY

Brooke Shields is slipping into a new pair of jeans. The actress is modeling some fresh denim for Jordache’s Spring 2022 campaign shot by photographer Cass Bird and styled by Deborah Watson. The 56-year-old went topless for one of the snaps. Click here for the story behind the image

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading

THE LAST WORD

“Originally, the administration said they would include crack pipes. Now, Jen Psaki said today, ‘Nope, we’re going to leave out the crack pipes,’ but they’re still sending out kits, and these drug smoking kits that are designed to facilitate the smoking of crack cocaine and meth. “

– SEN. JOHN KENNEDY, R-LA

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock' Jack Durschlag.