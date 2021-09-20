Dengue cases in Firozabad: More than 3200 dengue patients found in Firozabad in 19 days, no break in viral fever

Even a team of health experts is surprised to find such a large number of cases.

Returning to Lucknow, the team said the situation was worrisome

Lucknow / Firozabad

Dengue patients do not stop in Firozabad and adjoining districts of UP. This is the situation when a team of 10 doctors from the capital Lucknow and a team from the Centre’s health department have set up camp. Officers and doctors are mild. The reason for not stopping the spread is becoming increasingly difficult.

According to DG Health Dr. Vedvrat Singh, the real reason will be known only after the report of the team that returned from there. However, it is worrying why the cases do not stop even after all the efforts.

3200 dengue positive in 19 days

Since the visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a team from the health department has been stationed here. Fogging and anti-larvae spraying is done regularly. Despite this, the number of dengue patients has not stopped. In the last 19 days, the number of dengue positive people has reached 3200.

The whole area is being fogged after the case came up

According to the doctor who went here with the team, where only one case is found. There is fogging going on all over the area. All precautionary measures are being taken to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. However, these measures do not appear to be effective. The number of patients seems to be more or less the same.

The source of the disease is not completely destroyed

Dr. Vedavrat Singh says that it seems that the source is not completely destroyed. It’s raining. There is a water supply somewhere. Mosquitoes are breeding. People are leaving the cooler empty, but there is something left in the sludge. There are many reasons for this. He says that only when the team returns will it be clear what the real reason for the outbreak is.

Only 4 deaths due to dengue, according to government figures

In Firozabad, the death toll is on the rise, but if we talk about official statistics, the number is only 4. “As long as no one tested positive for ELISA, we do not consider his death to be confirmed by dengue,” said a team official who arrived here.

So we have no choice but to consider them four in the statistics. Yet wherever the fever causes death. There we are taking every precautionary step to eradicate mosquitoes.



Full preparation in hospitals

According to the district health administration of Firozabad, 15 beds have been reserved in CHC. Patients suffering from fever are being admitted here. If platelets are coming down in the CBC test, they are being treated as a dengue suspect and samples are being sent for the ELISA test.