Dengue Heat Explainer: Don’t be afraid of dengue! SYMPTOMS, TESTS AND PREVENTIONS, IMPORTANT TIPS FOR YOU – Learn about the growing cases of dengue and the important points to check Haryana for symptoms.

From Firozabad in UP to Palwal in Haryana, the number of dengue patients has increased rapidly. Experts believe that the scourge of dengue is increasing due to the strain of D-2. However, you should not worry too much. It is not difficult to overcome this disease with timely testing and treatment. Let us know some important things related to the symptoms, tests and treatment of dengue.

What is Dengue and D2 Strain?

Dengue is a form of viral fever. It is a viral disease, spread by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito (female). Dengue mosquitoes bite mainly during the day. There are four types of dengue fever. Of these, D-2 stress is considered the most dangerous. Because of this stress, any person gets sick very quickly. Sometimes it can even be fatal. Doctors also call it dengue shock syndrome. In this, the blood pressure of the patient suffering from fever suddenly decreases. It can even lead to the death of the patient.

READ Also Weather Live Update: Delhi NCR Rain Direct: No relief today, Chance of rain in this area including Delhi in next few hours - Delhi Noida Gurugram Ghaziabad Light to moderate rain in Bihar Maharashtra Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh Live Weather Update Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma’s statement that if the outbreak of dengue increases, schools in UP will be closed

UP dengue cases: Dengue D2 strain plagues UP districts, ICMR warns

How dengue spreads

Aedes mosquitoes that spread dengue breed rapidly in stagnant water. The water in the cooler should be changed from time to time. The post-monsoon period is the main reason for the spread of these mosquitoes. Aedes mosquitoes lay their eggs in open and clean water. They lay eggs at a temperature of around 16 C. In addition, dengue mosquitoes can reach any height by lift and other means and spread the disease by laying eggs there.

400 sick so far in Lucknow, administration ready to fight dengue .. Micro level team ready

What symptoms appear

Dengue has common flu-like symptoms. These symptoms can last for 2 to 7 days. The dengue mosquito bites completely in 4 to 10 days. Early symptoms include headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting, bone or muscle pain, and acne. This common dengue becomes serious if not treated properly. This can cause problems such as abdominal pain, vomiting of blood, shortness of breath, and bleeding gums. In addition, in DHF (dengue hemorrhagic fever), there may be red rash on the patient’s body, blood and mild itching in the nose, gums and urine. In such a situation there should be no delay in seeking immediate medical advice in the hospital.

Death toll in Firozabad, what is the condition of hospitals, ground report

Firozabad fever death: Delay in ELISA test makes dengue fatal, situation worsens till kit arrives, 111 deaths in Firozabad so far

What to test

The symptoms of dengue are similar to those of viral fever and malaria. As a result, many times the symptoms are not recognized properly. The most reliable test to detect dengue is the ELISA test. The result is 100% correct. At the same time, ELISA has two types of tests – IgM and IgG. IgM testing should be done within 3 to 5 days after the onset of dengue symptoms. At the same time, the lifespan of an IgG test is 5 to 10 days. At the same time, in most cases of dengue, doctors recommend the first antigen blood test (NS1). The NS1 test is performed within five days after symptoms appear. It gives good results in the early days. But this test is not effective when the symptoms of dengue increase. According to doctors, this test should be done within five days of the onset of symptoms.

READ Also Pakistan on Syed Ali Gilani's funeral: Imran Khan's government angry at India after Syed Ali Gilani's funeral last night Viral havoc: When the CMO’s foundation was laid, the chief said – save the children

UP Dengue News: 430 new cases found in Firozabad due to fear of increasing cases in Mathura villages

How is the treatment

There is no vaccine or medicine to prevent dengue. In this too the symptoms are treated like covid. In such cases, treatment should be done only after consulting a doctor. In this the patient needs adequate rest. In addition, excess fluid should be taken. A person should drink at least 12 glasses of water throughout the day. Also take buttermilk, coconut water and lemon water from time to time.

Dengue in UP: Dengue will be monitored 24 hours a day in UP, a team of expert doctors will also visit Firozabad, Mathura-Agra

How important are platelets

In almost every fever, the number of platelets inside the blood decreases. The average person has 2.5 to 3 lakh platelets in his body. So in dengue this number comes very fast. If this number falls below 10,000, the situation could become serious. However, low platelets are not a cause for concern. During treatment, care must be taken to ensure that the patient’s body temperature does not rise.

Corona-dengue double attack in Delhi, new cases increase government tension

Is anyone with dengue safe?

There are four types of dengue. In that case, if you are infected with one strain, do not misunderstand that the other strain cannot infect. Usually a second attack of dengue is considered more dangerous. In such cases, it is important to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and to protect yourself.

