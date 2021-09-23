Dengue in Lucknow: Dengue in Lucknow

The second wave of corona has not stopped completely but dengue has begun to spread its legs. In a single day, 16 new dengue patients have been detected in Lucknow. Meanwhile, 26 dengue patients were found on Wednesday. It is believed that frequent climate change is causing people to fall prey to viral and dengue. At the same time, the situation is similar at Balrampur Hospital, where about 40 people are reaching the hospital every day with fever.

Viral death of the girl

A girl has died after going viral in Mama Colony near Faizullaganj police station. At the same time, the viral havoc in the colony continues. More than a dozen children are suffering from fever. The area has been inundated due to torrential rains. It also makes it impossible for people to go to the hospital. Locals say that to date no team from the administration has reached out to know the condition of the victims. As a result, the number of dengue patients in Lucknow is on the rise. From Wednesday to Thursday, 42 cases of dengue have been reported.

A doctor should be consulted if there is a problem

Dr. Saurabh Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, Balrampur Hospital, said, “We are getting more and more fever patients. Patients suffering from typhoid, malaria and dengue are coming forward but dengue patients are coming first. With timely treatment, the risk of death is less than one percent. If there is itching, acne, bleeding gums or black diarrhea, check immediately.

Dengue mosquitoes bite during the day

He said that if the platelets are low, do not take any medicine yourself, the dengue mosquito always bites during the day. And these mosquitoes breed in clean water. At least 30 to 35 patients are coming in with fever in 24 hours. Platelets must be above 1.5 lakh. In its treatment, only paracetamol is required, as well as more fluids. So that there is no dehydration in the body.