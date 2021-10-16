Dengue outbreak in Noida 50 cases in three days 15 to 20 cases coming daily Most sick this time compared to ten years

The beds of many private hospitals in the district are full of dengue patients. There are no vacant beds in many hospitals. However, private hospitals are still not reporting the number of dengue patients to the health department.

50 new dengue cases have been registered in three days, taking the number of dengue cases to 193 so far this year. According to officials, this is the highest in the last 10 years. On October 13, 157 cases of dengue were registered in the district. At the same time, their number increased to 178 on 14 October and 193 on 15 October. It is being told that in two approved laboratories in the district 15-20 new cases is being confirmed.

Health department officials say Dengue The situation is definitely worrying but Gautam Budh Nagar is more under control than other cities of NCR. So far cases are less in Gautam Budh Nagar. So far this year, not more cases have been found from any one area. While Nithari and Chhijarsi had emerged as the epicenter of dengue in the last few years.

More cases than jewelery have been reported this year. More than 300 suspected dengue patients are being treated in hospitals in the district. According to District Malaria Officer Rajesh Sharma, cases have been received from the entire district in 2021. A large number of patients have not been found from any particular area. Dengue cases are being reported from all over the district including rural areas of the district.

Queue for platelets: The platelets of patients drop in dengue. Platelets are separated from the blood and given to the patients. Many hospitals here do not have facilities to separate platelets from blood. In such a situation, there are long queues in big hospitals. The relatives of the patients say that even after being a donor, the queue is so long that the number is coming after several hours. In such a situation, the patient’s health is getting worse.

prevention of dengue

Do not allow water to accumulate in the bucket or open in the house, terrace and balcony. Dengue mosquitoes breed in places like utensils, coolers, bird water trays, bad tires and thermocol cups in the balcony. If breeding is found, either water should be removed or kerosene should be poured over it.