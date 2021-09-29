Dengue Precautions and Treatment: Dengue Cases in Delhi: Experts on Dengue Fever and Precautions

Highlights Dr. Navit Wig said, if you have dengue, definitely give 3 to 4 liters of water.

The most important thing is never to deal with your mind

Organizing a public lecture on dengue at AIIMS

Special Representative, New Delhi

During a public lecture on dengue held at AIIMS, the HOD of the medical department, Dr. The new wig said, give the patient water when there is a fever, no juice. If the patient does not want to eat, do not force. Give 3 to 4 liters of water. Every heat requires water, not juice. Doctors also said that even in dengue, 80% of patients have no symptoms. Not every patient shows symptoms.

Goat’s milk looks like ‘nectar’ in Gurgaon, not even Rs 1,600 a liter

Dr. Water is the cure for any fever, Wig said. This is the most important. Try giving water or coconut water, not juice. Give a fat free diet. It does not matter if the patient does not want to eat, but definitely give water. He further said that 3 to 4 liters of water can be given in case of dengue. This is true only until the eighth-ninth day of the fever. On the ninth and tenth day, reduce the amount of water to two liters. This is when platelets begin to recover.

Dengue cases in Delhi: Experts say dengue stress is not dangerous, but prevention is important

Dr. Wig said the most important thing is not to treat your mind. Don’t become a super doctor by reading on the internet. A dengue patient should not do anything without consulting a doctor. When asked when to test for dengue, Dr. Wig said that if there is a fever, show it to the doctor on the first day and let the doctor decide when to test. The doctor should determine the cause of the fever. Dengue, malaria, typhoid can be anything. Everyone’s symptoms are different. The test can also be done on the first day. Fast NS1 can be tested. Rapid testing helps control malaria and covidosis, he said.

This year, Delhi is succeeding in dengue prevention, the campaign is successful at 10 weeks-10 p.m.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas said that some private centers are providing treatment with the help of rapid tests. But, it has not been approved yet. It will be better if he gets approval. Emergency chief Dr Praveen Agarwal said, “Don’t treat yourself.” Do not put pressure on the doctor for platelets. 99% of people do not need platelets.