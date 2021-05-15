Denise Van Outen reveals she has postponed her wedding to boyfriend Eddie Boxshall



She was planning a low-key affair at a registry workplace with her associate Eddie Boxshall, in hopes of getting married sooner quite than later.

However now, Denise Van Outen has determined to journey out the coronavirus storm and delay her eagerly-awaited nuptials in order that she can have a grand celebration with her nearest and dearest.

The TV character, 46, mentioned she’s completely satisfied to bounce to the again of the wedding queue to permit different {couples} to alternate vows first, as she predicts a ‘huge backlog’ due to the pandemic.

‘We’re like a married couple already’: Denise Van Outen revealed on Friday that she’s postponed her wedding to associate Eddie Boxshall as she desires a grand celebration with NO restrictions

Talking to The Solar on Friday, she mentioned: ‘We’re not engaged however we’re making ready to get married. It should undoubtedly occur however we’re not in a rush.

‘We do not desire a small wedding. We wish an enormous group of individuals and an enormous celebration with no restrictions.

‘Plus, with all of the weddings which were cancelled due to the pandemic, there’s going to be a large backlog and I would not need to get in the way in which of all of them. Let all of them go first!’

Again-burner: The TV star, 46, mentioned she’s completely satisfied to bounce to the again of the queue to permit different {couples} to alternate vows first, as she predicts a ‘huge backlog’ due to the pandemic

Denise and her commodities dealer associate, 46, have been an merchandise for seven years and at the moment reside in Essex with her daughter Besty, 9, whom she shares with West Finish star Lee Mead.

Eddie additionally has two youngsters from a earlier relationship.

Denise gushed that she knew he was ‘The One’ very early on of their relationship, and that dwelling collectively has solely heightened her emotions.

Whereas they’ve had to push again their wedding plans, the mother-of-one admitted they already act like a married couple.

No holding again: Talking to The Solar on Friday, she mentioned: ‘We do not desire a small wedding. We wish an enormous group of individuals and an enormous celebration with no restrictions’

The pair, who regularly seem collectively on Superstar Gogglebox, are skipping the normal engagement course of having each been married earlier than.

Denise first walked down the aisle to wed her father’s daughter Lee, 39, in 2009, nevertheless they separated in 2013.

The previous Massive Breakfast presenter revealed she was planning on turning the tables by proposing to Eddie in 2020 as a result of it was a intercalary year.

Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic scuppered her plans as she admitted it was ‘unattainable’ to organise and it ‘did not really feel proper’.

House is the place the center is: Denise and her commodities dealer associate, 46, have been an merchandise for seven years and at the moment reside in Essex with her daughter Besty, 9

Ex: She shares her solely little one with West Finish star Lee Mead and the pair tied the knot in 2009 earlier than separating 4 years later (pictured in 2010)

As a substitute, the couple got here to a joint resolution to skip the proposal, choosing a contemporary method.

In accordance to Denise, she mentioned the factor that appeals to her most about marriage is the dedication between two people and ‘feeling beloved’, declaring she would not want a ‘huge rock’ on her finger to show that.

As a substitute, the Essex-based couple are planning to alternate easy wedding bands once they meet on the alter.

Through the interview with The Solar, Denise praised Eddie for being good with her daughter and for serving to out with her home-schooling throughout lockdown, which she admitted was actually difficult.

Switching issues up! The couple, who regularly seem collectively on Superstar Gogglebox, are skipping the normal engagement course of having each been married earlier than

The previous Dancing On Ice contestant mentioned Betsy discovered final yr ‘powerful’ after not having the ability to see her buddies or attend college, particularly as she is an solely little one.

Denise confirmed she has dominated out the opportunity of having extra youngsters and mentioned she has ‘no regrets’ about her resolution, regardless of contemplating it a number of years in the past.

As she approaches her forty seventh birthday subsequent month, the mother-of-one mentioned she nonetheless tries to embrace her femininity and ‘seems to be fondly’ again at her lads’ magazine cowl shoots within the 90s.

Denise, who not too long ago hosted her personal cabaret manufacturing in London, mentioned wanting good has develop into a ‘focus’ in her life as she credited the titillating burlesque present and her glamorous colleagues for uplifting her.

She admitted throughout lockdown, it may be straightforward to succumb to the consolation of Ugg boots and tracksuits on a regular basis, however wanting good for her associate and dressing up makes her really feel higher.

The One: Denise mentioned the factor that appeals to her most about marriage is the dedication between two people and that she would not want a ‘huge rock’ on her finger to show that