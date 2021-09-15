Denmark bans prisoner ties after 17-year-old girl falls in love with submarine killer Peter Madsena

Denmark has banned life-sentence prisoners from entering into new romantic relationships after a 17-year-old fell in love with 50-year-old submarine killer Peter Madsen.

The Justice Ministry said on Wednesday that the ban came into force to combat the phenomenon of “groups” of criminals.

Justice Minister Nick Hackerup said in a statement: “We have seen blatant examples in recent years of people who have committed heinous crimes, who are approaching youth for sympathy and attention.” ‘This obviously must be stopped.’

The ban on new relationships will apply during the prisoner’s first 10 years of sentence, limiting him to letter or telephone contact only with people who are already close to him before his detention.

Recently a young woman revealed that she fell in love with Peter Madsen at the age of 17 while he was in custody.

He is indicted for the brutal murder of 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall, after boarding his homemade submarine, the UC3 Nautilus, for an interview on August 10, 2017.

“Lifers… should not be able to use our prisons as dating centers or media platforms to brag about their crimes,” the minister said.

The six-point bill would allow longer-term prisoners to freely post about their crimes on social media or discuss them on podcasts.

The proposal would also require a prisoner to serve 10 years prior to his temporary release, which currently exceeds two or four years.

The bill, which was referred to the committee on Wednesday and has already been endorsed by the right-wing opposition, is expected to be passed in the autumn with the new law coming into effect from January 1, 2022.

Madsen was sentenced to life in 2018 on charges of murder, sexual assault and breaking down a wall after boarding his submarine on August 10, 2017.

Wall’s mutilated body was found a few days later, and police divers found a weighted bag containing his head, other body parts and his clothing submerged in Copenhagen waters.

An autopsy report submitted during the trial concluded that Wall had probably died of suffocation or strangulation, but the decomposition of his body meant that examiners could not determine the exact cause of death.