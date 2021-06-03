Denmark Passes Law Allowing Asylum Seekers to Be Processed Outside Europe

LONDON — The Parliament of Denmark handed a legislation on Thursday that enables the nation to relocate asylum seekers exterior of Europe to have their refugee claims assessed, regardless of criticism from rights teams and the United Nations.

The legislation is the most recent in a collection of hard-line immigration measures which were launched within the Nordic nation lately — significantly after the 2015 migration disaster in Europe — to discourage asylum seekers. These strikes have been broadly criticized by rights teams, and a few have warned that the brand new measure might threaten the internationally established rights of refugees to safety.

The legislation would enable Denmark to transfer individuals overseas to asylum facilities in an undetermined companion nation for case critiques, they usually might presumably stay there as refugees. Denmark has not but reached an settlement with any nation to settle for its asylum seekers, however a possible deal might embrace profitable asylum seekers receiving protections within the companion nation.

The invoice, an modification to Denmark’s Aliens Act, handed with vast help from lawmakers, tightens insurance policies already seen as essentially the most stringent in Europe. The legislation goals to enable in solely the variety of refugees Denmark has dedicated to resettle below a United Nations quota system and no extra.