Denmark’s Christian Eriksen Is Stable and Talking to Friends

Not everybody was ready to proceed. A couple of gamers had been in tears as they warmed up for the resumption of play. Not all of them may full the sport, Denmark’s coach, Kasper Hjulmand, stated afterward.

“It’s a traumatic expertise,” Hjulmand stated. “The angle was, ‘Let’s exit and strive to do what we will.’ After which we talked about permitting to have all these emotions. And it was OK to say no in the event that they weren’t ready to play. A few of them stated that they needed to strive. And I stated it doesn’t matter what emotions they’d, it was all OK. You had to enable your self to strive to play the sport should you felt prefer it. And also you had to dare to present glad feelings. Nevertheless it was OK to say no. As a result of a few of them they weren’t ready to, they weren’t ready to play.”

Hjulmand advised reporters that his crew could be offered counseling and another help it wants because it tries to navigate the remainder of the match.

“We’ll spend the subsequent few days processing this as greatest we will,” Hjulmand stated.